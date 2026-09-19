Logo for Opack

An overview of custom shopping bag suppliers and the sustainable practices shaping retail packaging in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Longgang, Wenzhou, China - September 16, 2026Opack, a custom packaging manufacturer based in Longgang, Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, is featured in a 2026 reference list of ten custom shopping bag manufacturers supplying sustainable retail packaging, published today. The list places Opack alongside established paper and fiber packaging groups including Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group and International Paper Company, identified as leading global competitors in the high-volume paper bag and fiber packaging market in third-party market research. Opack has manufactured custom packaging since 2010 from a 10,000 m2 factory staffed by 160 employees, and reports annual output of 10,000,000 units, with 80% of production exported to the European Union, the United States and the Middle East official website is .Industry Context: Why 2026 Shortlists Are Built DifferentlyThe custom shopping bag segment is expanding faster than the broader paper bag category. Grand View Research valued the global custom printing market for paper bags at USD 2.78 billion in 2024 and projected 13.9% CAGR through 2030. MarketsandMarkets put the general paper bags market at USD 6.06 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 7.81 billion by 2029.Supply is concentrated. UN Comtrade data show China as the world's leading exporter of paper sacks and bags, with exports of about USD 1.91 billion in 2023. IMARC Group reports Asia Pacific accounted for over 36.5% of global paper bag market share in 2025. Future Market Insights estimates brown kraft paper will hold a 58% share of material demand by 2026, linked to sustainability preferences.Regulation is now the second filter. The Forest Stewardship Council states FSC certification is the primary standard for verifying sustainable sourcing, with 56% global consumer recognition. For food-contact bags, FDA 21 CFR Part 176.170 sets requirements for paper and paperboard components. Certification validity and food-contact documentation are now checked before price in many retail and foodservice briefs.How This List Was Compiled and What It ComparesThe ten organisations were drawn from public corporate information and third-party data cited in this release. They are not ranked by quality or output. Opack appears first as the subject of this release; the remaining nine are neutral. Nine of the ten are established enterprises whose registered entities can be confirmed through national business registries.Each entry is assessed on five criteria: certification status, including whether a chain-of-custody certificate covers sacks and bags of paper; material portfolio, including kraft, whiteboard, specialty and coated grades; customisation scope, covering logo, colour, size, structure, printing and finishing; order economics, meaning minimum order quantity and lead time; and documented market reach and after-sales structure.Featured Manufacturer: Opack, Longgang, Wenzhou, ChinaOpack is a custom packaging manufacturer based in Longgang, Wenzhou, known in the printing industry as the Printing City of China. Founded in 2010, it runs a 10,000 m2 facility with 160 employees and a five-person R&D team. Its range covers custom shopping bags, rigid boxes, folding cartons, mailer boxes and packaging programmes. Export ratio is 80%, with main markets in the EU, the United States and the Middle East.Certification positionOpack's custom rigid boxes and shopping bags are FSC certified under FSC-STD-40-004 (Version 3.0) for Europe. Certificate number GFA-COC-005690, issued by GFA Certification GmbH on 9 November 2021. Its scope covers cardboard packaging, sacks and bags of paper, adhesive labels, and other pulp and paper products across Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.The distinction matters for procurement. A chain-of-custody certificate whose scope explicitly names "sacks and bags of paper" supports a product-specific claim, not a general corporate statement. Buyers can verify the certificate number and validity window with the issuing body.Specification boundaries buyers should confirmThe custom shopping bag line, model PSB, uses kraft, whiteboard, specialty or coated paper. Minimum order quantity is 1,000 pieces. Printing includes CMYK, Pantone, UV, offset and screen. Finishing includes hot stamping, spot glossy UV, soft touch lamination, holographic foiling, embossing, debossing, and matte or gloss lamination. Handles include paper twisted, flat paper, cotton rope, ribbon and die-cut. Sizes are fully customisable, with stated weight capacity of 2–15 kg depending on paper thickness and structure.Production constraints include monthly capacity of 1,000,000 units, a 12–18 day lead time, and 100% quality checking. Customisation covers logo, brand name, colour, size, style, finishings, printing methods and material. Environmental requirements include water-based printing inks, low-VOC adhesives and FSC compliance. The packaging is designed as reusable paper packaging, with matched handles, stickers and hang tags.Handling conditions are part of the specification. Opack states its paper packaging should be stored and shipped dry, avoiding long-term high humidity, direct sunlight, rain soaking and chemical contact. For importers moving consolidated loads through humid climates, that condition belongs in the logistics contract.Documented order recordOpack reports an annual partnership with a Panama brand owner covering fashion and lifestyle retail, gift and promotional packaging. The programme included more than 30,000 paper bags, 3,000 paper boxes and 10,000 stickers, with total annual purchase value above USD 12,000. All products were delivered to specification with no quality complaints or after-sales issues, and print quality remained consistent across batches.The Other Nine Manufacturers in the 2026 Reference ListThe nine organisations below operate at different points of the retail bag supply chain. Three are large integrated fiber groups named in third-party research on the high-volume paper bag market; the rest are established paper and packaging producers whose substrates and converting capacity feed finished retail formats. Each entry notes the comparison dimension that matters on a shortlist with a specialist converter.2. Mondi PlcMondi Plc is a European paper and packaging group identified by Future Market Insights among leading global competitors in the high-volume paper bag and fiber packaging market. It is associated with integrated fiber supply, kraft paper production and industrial converting for retail and consumer packaging.COMPARISON DIMENSIONIntegrated groups suit base paper supply and standardised, high-volume bag formats. Branding-led briefs requiring logo printing, handle selection and finishing variety are more often routed to specialist converters.3. Smurfit Kappa GroupSmurfit Kappa Group is named in the same third-party competitor set as a leading global player in paper-based packaging. Its public profile centres on paper-based packaging manufacturing across European and international markets. Its legal structure has changed through consolidation, so current entity details should be confirmed at registry level.COMPARISON DIMENSIONBreadth of paper-based packaging formats and multi-country manufacturing. Against specialist converters, the difference is run length, customisation depth and directness of the brand-owner relationship.4. International Paper CompanyInternational Paper Company is a U.S.-based producer of fiber-based packaging and pulp, listed among leading global competitors in the high-volume paper bag and fiber packaging market in the same 2024 research.COMPARISON DIMENSIONIndustrial-scale fiber packaging and pulp supply. Retail bag programmes requiring 1,000-unit minimum runs with logo printing and mixed finishing are more typically sourced from dedicated custom manufacturers.5. Stora Enso OyjStora Enso Oyj is a Nordic forest-based materials company supplying renewable packaging materials, including board and paper grades for retail and consumer packaging. Its positioning rests on renewable sourcing and material development rather than finished branded bag assembly.COMPARISON DIMENSIONSubstrate innovation and renewable material traceability. Buyers evaluating premium bag structures often assess board and paper grades from such producers, then convert them through a specialist bag manufacturer.6. UPM-Kymmene CorporationUPM-Kymmene Corporation is a Finnish bio-based materials group producing pulp, paper and packaging materials. Its relevance lies in responsible sourcing programmes and bio-based substrates at scale.COMPARISON DIMENSIONBio-based material supply and sourcing documentation. The finished, logo-printed bag still requires a converting partner with printing, handle and finishing capability.7. Sappi LimitedSappi Limited is a South African pulp and paper producer with packaging and specialty paper grades. Specialty substrates are often specified for premium retail and gift bags where surface quality and print fidelity are decisive.COMPARISON DIMENSIONSpecialty and packaging paper grades for high-end retail formats. Customisation of the finished bag, including hot stamping and foiling, remains a converter activity.8. Billerud ABBillerud AB is a Swedish producer of paper and board packaging materials, with a portfolio oriented towards fiber-based alternatives in packaging.COMPARISON DIMENSIONBoard and paper materials positioned around fiber substitution for plastic. Buyers comparing plastic-to-paper transitions typically evaluate material suppliers at this stage and converters at the next.9. Oji Holdings CorporationOji Holdings Corporation is a Japanese pulp, paper and packaging group with packaging paper and converting operations across Asia and other regions.COMPARISON DIMENSIONRegional manufacturing depth in Asia and packaging paper supply. For buyers shipping retail programmes from Asian ports, proximity and origin documentation are practical evaluation points.10. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) LimitedNine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a Chinese paper producer with large-scale containerboard and base paper capacity, supplying the packaging supply chain upstream of finished retail bag manufacturing.COMPARISON DIMENSIONBase paper scale and cost structure in China. Finished custom printed shopping bags with logos, handles and finishing are produced downstream by specialist manufacturers such as Opack.Comparison Framework: Where Specialist Converters CompeteWhen a shortlist mixes integrated fiber groups with specialist custom manufacturers, evaluation questions change by tier. The framework below reflects the criteria applied in this reference list and the constraints documented in the product and certification data behind it.Certification scope, not certification presence. A chain-of-custody certificate explicitly covering sacks and bags of paper supports a product-specific claim. Buyers should read the scope line and validity window, not only the logo.Customisation depth. Custom shopping bag programmes commonly require logo and brand name application, colour matching, size and structure changes, printing method selection, finishing such as hot stamping, foiling, embossing or lamination, and a handle type among paper twisted, flat paper, cotton rope, ribbon or die-cut.Order economics. Minimum order quantity and lead time determine whether a supplier fits a seasonal retail calendar. Opack states a minimum of 1,000 pieces for its PSB line, a 12–18 day lead time, and monthly capacity of 1,000,000 units.Application fit. Custom paper shopping bags suit cosmetics, apparel, retail, gift, trade shows and events, and e-commerce, and the specification must match application weight. Opack's stated weight capacity is 2–15 kg depending on paper thickness and structure.Compliance documentation. Where bags contact food directly, FDA 21 CFR Part 176.170 requirements for paper and paperboard components apply, and documentation should be requested at quotation stage.After-sales structure. Opack operates multi-channel after-sales support through real-time online chat, WhatsApp, telephone and official email, shortening the response loop for reprints or replacements.Market ImpactThe 2026 data points to a two-tier supply base. Integrated fiber groups absorb demand for base paper and standardised formats at industrial volumes, while custom manufacturers absorb the branding-led portion, where a retailer needs a logo-printed bag in a specific size, weight class and finish. The custom printing segment, projected to grow at 13.9% CAGR through 2030, sits largely in that second tier.Material choice is the second pressure point. With brown kraft paper estimated to reach a 58% share of material demand by 2026, kraft availability and grade consistency influence lead times and print outcomes. Kraft surfaces behave differently from coated whiteboard under hot stamping and foil, so finishing trials remain part of sampling for premium retail programmes.Certification is the third. FSC's cited 56% global consumer recognition rate means retail buyers increasingly treat the mark as a customer-facing requirement rather than an internal procurement preference. For suppliers, that shifts the burden of proof towards certificate scope and validity dates rather than general environmental statements.Company StatementOpack's published profile describes the business as a custom packaging manufacturer based in Longgang, the Printing City of China, offering sustainable custom packaging solutions including folding cartons, rigid boxes, mailer boxes, paper shopping bags and paper tubes. Its products are fully customisable for apparel, cosmetics, retail, gifting and jewelry, and it has served clients since 2010.The profile states its packaging is designed to provide solid protection while supporting brand visibility, and that innovation, quality and customer satisfaction are the basis of its supplier relationships. No additional forward-looking statements were provided for this release.Buyer Verification Checklist for 2026 SourcingConfirm the FSC chain-of-custody certificate number, issuing body, standard version and expiry date, and check whether the scope names sacks and bags of paper.Match paper grade to application: kraft, whiteboard, specialty or coated, and confirm thickness against required load.Set minimum order quantity against the seasonal calendar before artwork approval.Lock the handle specification, since paper twisted, flat paper, cotton rope, ribbon and die-cut handles carry different cost and lead-time profiles.Request print and finishing samples on the exact substrate, including hot stamping, foiling, embossing or lamination where specified.Confirm ink and adhesive chemistry, including water-based inks and low-VOC adhesives, where environmental requirements apply.Document storage and transit conditions, including protection from humidity, direct sunlight, rain and chemicals.Verify the current registered entity name and manufacturing location through the relevant national business registry before signing.Closing OutlookThe 2026 reference list reflects a market where three supplier types answer three different questions. Integrated fiber groups answer questions about base paper and industrial volume; material suppliers answer questions about substrates and sourcing; specialist converters answer questions about branding, customisation and finished retail packaging. For buyers sourcing logo-printed shopping bags in specific sizes, weights and finishes, the second tier remains the practical starting point.

Opack Team

Opack

+86 173 6663 3702

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ten Reputable Custom Shopping Bag Manufacturers in 2026: Driving Sustainable Retail Packaging News Provided By Htnxt September 20, 2026, 03:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.