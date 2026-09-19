Egypt's Orfi Set To Become Youngest-Ever Women's World No. 1 In Squash

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Egypt's Amina Orfi will become the youngest-ever women's world number one in squash when rankings are released on Monday, capping a rise that has made the 19-year-old the leading figure in the sport just as it prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028.

At 19 years and two months old, Orfi will break a record that has stood since 1984, when New Zealand great Susan Devoy climbed to the top of the rankings at the age of 20 years and two months.

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The Egyptian secured the historic milestone by winning the Qatar Classic in Doha on Friday, defeating compatriot and world number one Hania El Hammamy in a dramatic 107-minute final that ended El Hammamy's 11-month reign at the top of the rankings.

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The achievement adds to an extraordinary year for Orfi, who only months ago became the youngest women's world champion in squash, reinforcing Egypt's dominance of the sport.

"It's amazing. To be able to become world champion and world number one in the same year, it's amazing," Orfi said after her triumph in Doha.

"It's been a dream since I was young. I'm really happy right now."

Speaking to Olympics this month, Orfi said her goals beyond reaching world number one were to retain her world title and qualify for Los Angeles 2028, where the teenager is expected to be a leading contender for gold in the sport's Olympic debut.

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