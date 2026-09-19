Waymo Targets Singapore Robotaxi Launch For 2028 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Waymo will launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Singapore in 2028, making the city-state its first Southeast Asian market as the Alphabet-owned company accelerates its international expansion.

The company said an initial fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will arrive in Singapore over the coming months, with preparations beginning before a phased testing programme in 2027. Trained autonomous specialists will initially drive the vehicles manually while Waymo maps roads and adapts its self-driving system to local conditions.

The programme will expose the Waymo Driver to Singapore's road geometry, dense traffic environment and monsoon weather patterns before the company seeks to move towards autonomous operation. Commercial rides are scheduled to be offered through the Waymo app in 2028, subject to regulatory approvals.

<p>Initial operations are expected to focus on western Singapore, including the Labrador and HarbourFront area, before any broader passenger rollout is considered locally.</p><p>Singapore's Land Transport Authority said Waymo would become the country's newest autonomous vehicle operator, joining ComfortDelGro and Grab. The authority said it would work closely with the company to ensure deployments meet safety and regulatory requirements and help build public confidence in autonomous vehicles.</p><p>Waymo is entering a market where autonomous transport is already moving from trials towards limited passenger services. Public rides on autonomous shuttle services began in Punggol in April, while operators including Grab, WeRide, ComfortDelGro and Pony. ai are expanding deployments and testing additional routes.</p><p>Waymo's arrival therefore adds a major US developer to a field that already includes regional and China-based autonomous driving companies. Singapore has sought to attract multiple operators as it develops a competitive autonomous mobility sector and evaluates how driverless vehicles could supplement existing public transport.</p>See also Huawei schedules two Ascend AI chips for 2027 <p>Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said Waymo would bring technology and operational expertise while supporting Singapore's goal of creating additional transport options. Authorities have also stressed that autonomous vehicle deployment will not be allowed to move faster than measures to retrain and support drivers whose jobs could be affected.</p><p>The government announced a manpower transition package in July aimed at helping drivers acquire new skills and, where appropriate, move into jobs created by the autonomous vehicle sector. The issue has become more prominent as testing expands from controlled trials towards services carrying members of the public.</p><p>Singapore's regulatory framework requires autonomous vehicles to clear technical and operational assessments before carrying passengers and progressing towards driverless operation. The Land Transport Authority assesses performance on authorised routes, including whether vehicles can cover sufficient distance without intervention and handle a range of traffic situations within their approved operating areas.</p><p>The Ministry of Transport also opened a public consultation this year on a broader legislative framework covering autonomous vehicles, including responsibility, licensing, insurance, liability and enforcement. Existing rules already require authorisation for autonomous vehicle trials and use on public roads.</p><p>Waymo said its Singapore expansion would follow the phased approach it has used elsewhere. The company has completed more than 20 million fully autonomous passenger rides and more than 300 million autonomous kilometres, according to company figures, giving it one of the largest operating datasets among commercial robotaxi developers.</p><p>Its overseas push is gathering pace. Waymo is preparing for commercial autonomous services in Tokyo and has also announced plans involving London and Munich, as it seeks to extend technology developed largely on US roads to markets with different driving environments, regulations and weather conditions.</p>See also Japan consortium begins humanoid data factory operations <p>Singapore offers a compact but demanding testing ground. Heavy rainfall, complex urban traffic, motorcycles, cyclists and dense interactions around public transport infrastructure create operating conditions that differ from many of Waymo's established US service areas.</p><p>The company says its vehicles use lidar, radar and cameras to maintain a 360-degree view of their surroundings. The Singapore fleet will initially use Jaguar I-PACE sport utility vehicles, although Waymo has not disclosed how many vehicles will be deployed at launch or the eventual size of its commercial fleet.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>