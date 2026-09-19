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Waymo Targets Singapore Robotaxi Launch For 2028 Arabian Post


2026-09-19 11:10:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Waymo will launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Singapore in 2028, making the city-state its first Southeast Asian market as the Alphabet-owned company accelerates its international expansion.

The company said an initial fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will arrive in Singapore over the coming months, with preparations beginning before a phased testing programme in 2027. Trained autonomous specialists will initially drive the vehicles manually while Waymo maps roads and adapts its self-driving system to local conditions.

The programme will expose the Waymo Driver to Singapore's road geometry, dense traffic environment and monsoon weather patterns before the company seeks to move towards autonomous operation. Commercial rides are scheduled to be offered through the Waymo app in 2028, subject to regulatory approvals.

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The Arabian Post

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