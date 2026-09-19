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Hong Kong Sets Out Initiatives To Secure Long-Term Development Of Pillar Industries Arabian Post


2026-09-19 11:10:50
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2026 – Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee rolled out various measures to develop Hong Kong's key economic centres when he unveiled the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and his fifth Policy Address on September 16.

Under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong will focus on strengthening the four centres, developing the hub for high-calibre talent, consolidating and enhancing its competitive edge as an international city.

Factsheets: Hong Kong's New Chapter / The Story Begins

Hong Kong's status as world-renowned international financial, maritime and trade centres as well as an international aviation hub underpin the city's high-quality development and provide a firm foundation for the city's long-term stability and prosperity.

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The Arabian Post

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