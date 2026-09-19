Hong Kong Sets Out Initiatives To Secure Long-Term Development Of Pillar Industries Arabian Post
Under Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong will focus on strengthening the four centres, developing the hub for high-calibre talent, consolidating and enhancing its competitive edge as an international city.Factsheets: Hong Kong's New Chapter / The Story Begins
Hong Kong's status as world-renowned international financial, maritime and trade centres as well as an international aviation hub underpin the city's high-quality development and provide a firm foundation for the city's long-term stability and prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment