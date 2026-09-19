India's Outward FDI Commitments Rise 23.3% To USD 3.8 Bn In August: RBI

MENAFN - KNN India)India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments rose 23.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.8 billion in August 2026 from USD 3.11 billion a year earlier, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

However, outbound FDI commitments declined sequentially from USD 5.77 billion in July.

Outward FDI commitments comprise equity, loans and guarantees. Equity commitments increased to USD 1.14 billion in August from USD 1.06 billion a year earlier, but fell from USD 2.06 billion in July.

Guarantees Drive August Outbound Commitments

Guarantees for overseas subsidiaries and joint ventures rose sharply to USD 2.23 billion in August from USD 1.2 billion a year earlier, although they were below USD 2.8 billion in July.

Loans, meanwhile, declined to USD 464 million in August from USD 845 million in August 2025 and USD 878.9 million in March 2026, reported Business Standard.

Major Corporate Commitments

Solar Industries committed USD 795 million in guarantees for its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary, while Jindal Power committed USD 514 million in guarantees and USD 7.4 million in debt for its Mauritius subsidiary.

Tata Communications committed USD 288.75 million in guarantees for its Netherlands-based wholly owned subsidiary, while KEC International committed USD 81.7 million in guarantees for its Saudi Arabia-based joint venture.

Bharat PetroResources committed USD 250 million in equity and USD 154.5 million in guarantees for its Netherlands subsidiary.

Other notable commitments included Sindhu Trade Links' USD 72.39 million equity investment in Singapore-based Advent Coal Resources and Nazara Technologies' USD 33.8 million equity and USD 57.4 million debt commitment for its UK subsidiary.

InMobi Consumer Platform committed USD 16.01 million in equity for its Singapore subsidiary, while Hypersoft Technologies committed USD 21.8 million and Chemco Plastic Industries USD 43.49 million in equity for their respective subsidiaries in Singapore and Bahrain.

ONGC Videsh committed USD 20.13 million in debt for its wholly owned subsidiary in the Virgin Islands.

(KNN Bureau)