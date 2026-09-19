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The Shed's 2026 Gala Raised $2.1 Million With John Legend Performance


2026-09-19 11:05:59
(MENAFN- USA Art News) The Shed's 2026 gala, held at Hudson Yards on Thursday, successfully raised $2.1 million to support the institution's mission of fostering experimentation, growth, and innovation among creatives in the arts. The event honored Shed Board members Darla Moore and Colby Mugrabi, along with playwright Lynn Nottage, musician John Legend, and director and actor Whitney White. All five received the 2026 Dan Doctoroff Disruptor Award for their contributions to the forthcoming musical Imitation of Life, which will have its world premiere at the institution.

The evening drew a diverse audience of trustees, curators, actors, and directors. Attendees included Shed leadership such as Board Chair Jonathan Tisch, CEO Meredith Hodges, Artistic Director Alex Poots, and patron Yu-Chi Lyra Kuo. Notable guests also included actor Kara Young, artist Jeff Koons, designers Marc Jacobs and Thom Browne, curators Kamilah Forbes and Andrew Bolton, director Sam Levinson, and dancer Camille A. Brown.

Following dinner and remarks, John Legend and Adrienne Warren performed two songs, offering attendees an exclusive preview of music from their upcoming production. The festivities continued with an afterparty led by musician and DJ Jamie xx, who concluded the night on a high note.

Source: Cultured Magazine

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USA Art News

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