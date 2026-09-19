IEA Pushes To Transform Afghanistan Into Production Hub: Mullah Baradar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) aims to gradually transform the country into a production-oriented economy and turn its young workforce into a productive force.

He made the remarks on Friday at a ceremony marking the foundation stone laying of the Imam Shafiq Balkhi Industrial Park in Daurahi-i-Hairatan, Balkh province, according to a statement from his office.

Baradar said the IEA's priorities included transforming Afghanistan into a production-oriented country, harnessing its young workforce, linking industry, production and markets, and supplying quality products to regional and international markets.

He said the Balkh industrial park demonstrated the IEA's commitment, strategic vision and determination to develop an industrial and production-oriented economy.

According to Baradar, the project would help address the shortage of industrial land in the province, provide opportunities for industrialists, reduce dependence on imports and create jobs for thousands of people.

He described Balkh as an important commercial, transit and industrial province, saying Hairatan port should not remain merely a route for importing goods and facilitating ordinary travel. Instead, he said, it should become an important transit route for exporting processed products and Afghan-made goods.

Baradar called on the international community to fully open the way for formal economic relations with Afghanistan and end the freeze on the country's financial and banking sectors.

He said the IEA had the capacity and determination to actively participate in regional and international economic partnerships.

Baradar urged industrialists to take advantage of the opportunities available and invest in various sectors at the industrial park, assuring them of the Islamic Emirate's support and provision of necessary facilities.

The Balkh Industrial Park will be built on 11,000 acres of land and will provide facilities for processing raw materials, producing quality goods and exporting products across various sectors.

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