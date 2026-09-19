Sheikha Al Mayassa Highlights Qatar-Latin America Cultural Exchange At MALBA Event
MALBA, founded in 2001 by Argentine businessman and collector Eduardo Costantini around his own collection of 20th-century Latin American art, houses works by artists including Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, Antonio Berni, Wifredo Lam and Xul Solar, and has grown into one of the region's most prominent institutions for modern and contemporary art, with a programme spanning touring exhibitions, film and education. blade-->
Its 25th anniversary this year has drawn international cultural figures to Buenos Aires, with Sheikha Al Mayassa's visit forming part of the celebrations.
Sheikha Al Mayassa said the occasion carried particular significance following the Qatar-Argentina-Chile 2025 Year of Culture and the Latino Americano exhibition hosted in Doha last year, which invited audiences to explore the richness of modern and contemporary Latin American blade-->
She said Qatar Museums continues to build on these connections and strengthen cultural exchange between the two regions.MALBA Glenn Lowry Sheikha Al Mayassa
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