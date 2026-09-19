Hajj 2027 Registration Opens September 20

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, will open registration for residents and citizens wishing to perform Hajj during the 2027 season from 12 midnight on Sunday, September 20 until October 20, 2026.

In a statement by the Ministry, registration will be conducted exclusively through the official Hajj portal at gov, where applicants can complete registration procedures, select and contract with approved Hajj campaigns electronically through a unified platform, and access requirements, guidelines and other season-related services.

The ministry said early registration is in line with the approved Hajj preparation schedule, allowing campaigns to complete their operational and contractual arrangements in advance and enhance the quality and efficiency of services provided to pilgrims.

Qatar's Hajj quota for the 2027 season is 4,400 pilgrims and electronic screening of applications will begin immediately after registration closes, with acceptance notifications sent by SMS to eligible applicants from the end of October.

Health fitness certificate required

The ministry said obtaining a health fitness certificate confirming medical eligibility is a mandatory requirement for registration, in accordance with requirements approved by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The certificate is available through health centres across Qatar. Applicants can undergo the required medical examination, with the results entered electronically into the system linked to the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs.

The requirement aims to protect pilgrims' health and enable them to perform Hajj rituals safely and with greater ease, while reducing potential health risks during the pilgrimage.



Registration requirements

For Qatari citizens, applicants must be at least 18 years old, with up to three companions allowed under a single application.

For residents and GCC citizens, applicants must be at least 45 years old, must not have previously performed Hajj, and may add one companion only. They must also have maintained continuous residence in Qatar for at least 15 years.

The ministry urged those wishing to register to review the requirements and regulations governing the season and ensure that all companions are included in the original application from the registration stage to avoid delays or complications later.



Electronic system upgraded

The ministry said the electronic registration system for Hajj 1448 AH has been upgraded with more flexible mechanisms, allowing applicants to complete contracting and electronic payment procedures with approved Hajj campaigns.

It has also provided digital guides and awareness materials explaining the steps for registration, campaign selection, contract signing and electronic payment.

The ministry said completing the contracting process requires payment of QAR 10,000 through the electronic system. The amount will be counted as an advance payment towards the final cost of the Hajj programme and is not a registration fee.

The measure aims to ensure the seriousness of applicants and allow Hajj campaigns to complete their operational preparations more accurately. The final cost of Hajj will vary depending on the programmes and services offered by each campaign, including accommodation, transportation, meals and support services.

All licensed and approved Hajj campaigns for the season will be available through the electronic Hajj portal. The ministry urged the public to contact the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs through its hotline 132 for enquiries, feedback and complaints.

The opening of registration for Hajj 1448 AH is part of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' ongoing efforts to develop the Hajj system and improve services for pilgrims from Qatar through expanded digital solutions, streamlined procedures and greater service efficiency.