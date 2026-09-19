Luxembourg Airport Briefly Halts Flights Due To Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Luxembourg: Flight operations were briefly suspended at Luxembourg Airport overnight into Saturday after drones were detected flying nearby without authorization.

"Flight operations at Luxembourg Airport... have resumed following the temporary suspension... due to the detection of unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the vicinity of and subsequently over the aerodrome," the airport said in a statement on its website.

The suspension was "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers, airline crews, airport personnel and aircraft", it added.

The statement does not specify the origin of the devices that were spotted. The airport says it continues to monitor the situation and warns of possible delays and disruptions to air traffic.