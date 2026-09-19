'Mirzapur' Actor Harshita Gaur On Dealing With The Pressure To Look Perfect All The Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) 'Mirzapur' fame actress Harshita Gaur shed light on how she deals with the constant pressure to look perfect all the time.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Harshita said that it all depends on the individual if they wish to take on the pressure or be comfortable in their skin.

She added that in today's time, the audience has become more accepting of various body and skin types as long as it suits the character they are playing.

Harshita said that as an actor, she does not mind experimenting with her appearance as long as the role demands it. She added that it is part of the fun of being in the industry.

She was asked, "In showbiz, the pressure to look good and be camera-ready is very real. How much does appearance matter to you, and to what extent are you comfortable experimenting with your looks?"

Harshita told IANS that "I am open to experimenting, especially if the character requires it. It's fun. That's why we are in this field, because we get the opportunity to experiment. Otherwise, we wouldn't be here."

Talking about dealing with the pressure to always be camera-ready, she added, "There is pressure, but you can either take that pressure or choose not to. I think it is completely up to you."

Harshita stated that a lot has changed with the arrival of social media.

"Earlier, when body image and social media were not such major factors, there was perhaps more pressure on people."

She added that there are many shows where established actors don't even wear makeup, as it is the demand of the character.

Giving the example of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, Harshita shared, "Kareena Kapoor did a film where she didn't wear makeup. I think people have become much more comfortable showing themselves as they are when the character demands it."