MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Baltic Travel Company Shares Insight Into Dubrovnik's Award-Winning Travel Status Baltic Travel Company highlights Dubrovnik, Croatia's growing global appeal

September 18, 2026 12:30 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Richmond, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - The Baltic Travel Company, a travel specialist offering tailor-made holidays across the Nordic, Baltic and Balkan regions, have noted how Dubrovnik's status as one of the leading travel destinations has been reinforced following the World Travel Awards 2025. The city received three separate awards, having previously been recognised in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Growing interest from travellers in the historic Adriatic city has been on an upward trend for some time, with the independent firm organising cultural, experiential holidays that differ from conventional beach holidays, often with guided tours, exclusive excursions and a mixture of pre-planned activities and free time to explore.







Baltic Travel Company Shares Insight Into Dubrovnik's Award-Winning Travel Status

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How Dubrovnik Has Become a High-Demand Destination for Global Travellers

Commenting on the city's success, the Baltic Travel Company team believe this reflects Dubrovnik's combination of historic architecture, Mediterranean scenery, cultural landmarks, and the beaches and sea of the Adriatic coastline, offering something for guests of all ages.

In 2025, the city was presented with awards for:

World's Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination, a recognition also received in 2023 Europe's Leading Cruise Destination, formerly awarded in 2021, 2023 and 2024 Europe's Leading Seaside Metropolitan Destination, previously won in 2023

Unlike many destinations which offer a choice between a city-based break and a coastal or countryside holiday, Dubrovnik's appeal is that it offers a wide range of potential experiences within a relatively compact space.

The UNESCO-listed Old City is famous for its narrow streets and medieval walls, while beyond the architecture, Dubrovnik also has views over the Adriatic and islands with opportunities for boat trips, swimming and water sports.

Managing Director, Birthe Nielsen, speaking on behalf of the Baltic Travel Company, says, "It was wonderful to see these accolades being presented to Dubrovnik, which has long been one of the destinations in Croatia that gives us the chance to curate holidays that incorporate hand-picked hotels, memorable trips and excursions, and unforgettable experiences for our guests.

From cruises to island hopping, cultural guided trips and multi-country getaways, Dubrovnik can also be combined within one itinerary with other locations like Split, Zagreb and neighbouring countries across the Balkans."

Why Croatia and Dubrovnik Stand Out as Desirable Holiday Locations

Croatia has become considerably more popular with international visitors in recent years, with many making decisions based on being able to visit natural wonders like the Plitvice Lakes National Park, relaxing along quiet coastlines, seeing filming locations for popular series like Game of Thrones, and being able to visit preserved ancient cities, including Dubrovnik and Diocletian's Palace in Split.

Dubrovnik also offers convenience, with flights from major UK airports typically landing in around three hours, accessible transport options like the cable car up Mount Srđ, and affordability, with Croatia typically seen as offering value for money.

Dubrovnik Airport is also only around 30 minutes from the city's Old Town, traffic-dependent, meaning guests can arrive quickly and start their holiday without extensive onward travel.

Birthe adds that, "Travellers want more from their holidays, and many have repeated the same trips every summer and are now looking for authentic experiences, different cultures, new cuisines and adventures that don't solely revolve around spending time on busy beaches or in crowded resorts.

Dubrovnik can become a little livelier in the peak summer period, but it's also a genuinely charming city set along an idyllic coastline. Guests can scale dramatic cliffs, take taxi boats to nature reserves like Lokrum Island, stroll around the Renaissance-walled living city and also spend days along the beaches and cliff-side restaurants."

Information about the World Travel Awards and other award recipients is available directly through the organisation, while prospective visitors to Dubrovnik and Croatia can find further details about packages and tailored trips from the Baltic Travel Company.

About the company: Baltic Travel Company specialises in crafting unique, tailor-made travel experiences that showcase the diverse wonders of Northern Europe/Nordic/Arctic/Scandinavia, Baltic and Balkan region. With 22 years of experience, our dedicated travel experts are committed to providing exceptional service and unparalleled expertise to ensure your Baltic adventure exceeds your expectations. From cultural city breaks to the inspiring northern lights and breathtaking natural landscapes, our carefully curated itineraries highlight the very best these regions have to offer. Whether you're a solo traveler, couple, or group, embark on a journey of discovery with Baltic Travel Company, your ultimate travel partner in exploring the hidden gems in parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Contact Info:

Name: Birthe Nielsen

Email: ...

Organization: Baltic Travel Company

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Source: Plentisoft