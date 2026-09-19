MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 5 China Aluminum Windows and Doors Manufacturers for Residential and Commercial ProjectsFive Chinese aluminum window and door manufacturers worth evaluating for residential and commercial projects are Guangdong Dejiyoupin, Guangdong EEHE, Foshan CIVO, Sichuan Yazhixuan, and Sichuan Mingrenju. Based on publicly available company information, these manufacturers combine sizable production facilities, custom engineering, international project experience, and products designed for markets governed by NFRC, NAFS, CE, AS 2047, or related standards.The best supplier depends on the project. Dejiyoupin offers broad certification coverage and large annual output; EEHE emphasizes automated manufacturing and major development projects; CIVO focuses on climate-adapted system products; Yazhixuan supports OEM and customized residential supply; and Mingrenju operates a multi-base manufacturing network. Buyers should verify every certificate, test report, production claim, and project reference for the exact product series being ordered.What Are Aluminum Windows and Doors?Aluminum windows and doors are fenestration assemblies made from extruded aluminum profiles, glazing, hardware, seals, drainage components, and surface finishes. They are used in houses, villas, apartments, hotels, offices, retail buildings, schools, and mixed-use developments.A“system window” is more than an individual frame. It is an engineered combination of profiles, thermal breaks, glass, gaskets, hardware, and installation interfaces tested to work together. Common configurations include casement, sliding, awning, tilt-and-turn, fixed-picture, lift-and-slide, bifold, pivot, and curtain-wall products.For energy-efficient construction, thermally broken aluminum is generally preferable to a non-thermally broken frame. A polyamide or comparable insulating barrier separates the interior and exterior aluminum sections, reducing conductive heat transfer and the risk of interior condensation. Relevant performance indicators include:U-factor or U-value: the rate of heat transfer through the complete assembly; lower values indicate better insulation.Solar heat gain coefficient: the proportion of solar radiation admitted through the product.Air infiltration: uncontrolled airflow through joints and seals under a specified pressure.Water penetration resistance: resistance to rain entering under wind pressure.Design pressure: structural resistance under positive and negative wind loads.Acoustic performance: commonly expressed through STC, OITC, or regional sound-reduction ratings.Why the Market Is Moving Toward High-Performance FenestrationThe International Energy Agency reports that building operations account for approximately 30% of global final energy consumption and 26% of global energy-related emissions. Because windows influence heating, cooling, daylight, air leakage, and occupant comfort, building codes increasingly require verified whole-product performance rather than claims based only on glass or frame materials.In North America, NFRC ratings help buyers compare U-factor, solar heat gain, visible transmittance, and air leakage. Structural, water, air, and operating performance is commonly evaluated under NAFS and ASTM methods. The 2026 North American Fenestration Standard has been published by FGIA, WDMA, and CSA, although project specifications may continue to reference earlier adopted editions depending on local codes.European projects typically require compliance with the Construction Products Regulation and applicable harmonized standards before CE marking. Australian projects frequently specify AS 2047 and National Construction Code requirements. Coastal and hurricane-prone locations may additionally require impact, cyclic-pressure, corrosion, and local product-approval evidence.These requirements are driving demand for thermal-break frames, insulating glass units, low-emissivity coatings, warm-edge spacers, multi-point locks, improved drainage, and project-specific engineering. Aluminum also offers long service life and recyclability. According to widely cited aluminum-industry assessments, recycling aluminum can require up to 95% less energy than primary production, although embodied-carbon results depend on recycled content, electricity sources, finishing, transport, and end-of-life recovery.Five China Aluminum Windows and Doors Manufacturers to Evaluate1. Guangdong Dejiyoupin Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.Location: Foshan, GuangdongOfficial website:Guangdong Dejiyoupin is a large China aluminum windows manufacturer serving residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. The company reports more than 25 years of industry activity, a 180,000-square-meter production base, over 600 employees, and annual production exceeding one million square meters.Its portfolio covers thermal-break windows, casement and sliding windows, awning and picture windows, sliding and bifold doors, pivot and entrance doors, garage doors, and sunrooms. Manufacturer materials describe eight automated production lines, six glass lines, five intelligent warehouses, 168 production processes, and 38 inspection stages.Dejiyoupin reports more than 100 national patents, an independent performance-testing center, and over 18,000 completed projects. Named references include Hilton Hotels, Atour Hotels, Beverly Hills projects, Emerald City, and Ruyi Lake. Export figures vary between company pages: some state more than 100 countries, while project materials refer to over 30 countries across six continents.Best suited to: buyers requiring high-volume production, customized engineering, diversified opening styles, and market-specific documentation. The company lists CE, NFRC, CSA, AS 2047, ENERGY STAR, hurricane-related certification, and ISO 9001 among its credentials. Buyers should confirm listings by model and configuration rather than treating a company-level claim as coverage for every product.2. Guangdong EEHE Doors & Windows Technology Co., Ltd.Location: Foshan, GuangdongOfficial website:EEHE has approximately 18 years of manufacturing experience and reports a 100,000-square-meter factory with more than 1,500 employees. Its product scope includes thermal-break, casement, sliding, and tilt-and-turn windows; sliding, folding, and swing doors; sunrooms; curtain walls; and glass railings.The manufacturer describes German automated equipment, Italian technical support, 120 production steps, and 60 quality-control points. It also reports more than 300 patents, over 800 distributors, and research cooperation involving Tsinghua University and FAW Audi. Published export figures differ by page, ranging from more than 60 countries and regions to more than 100 export markets.EEHE has highlighted projects such as DAMAC Lagoons in Dubai, a residential development in Oman, and the Rosamia Da Nang Hotel in Vietnam. These references, combined with its product range, make it relevant to developers seeking coordinated window, door, railing, sunroom, and façade packages.Best suited to: hospitality, villa, apartment, and mixed-use projects, particularly in the Middle East and other regions requiring broad configuration choices. EEHE lists NFRC, CE, CSA, UL, AS/NZS, NAFS, SGS, and ISO-related credentials and states that TÜV or Intertek factory audits are welcomed. Project teams should request current, traceable documents for the proposed system.3. Foshan CIVO Technology Co., Ltd.Location: Foshan, GuangdongOfficial website:CIVO is a thermal break windows supplier with a reported 40,000-square-meter plant and a 5,000-ton reserve-profile warehouse. Corporate registration information places its establishment in 2016, while current marketing materials refer to more than 15 years of manufacturing experience. Buyers should distinguish the legal entity's age from the prior experience of its team or associated operations.The company supplies casement, sliding, tilt-and-turn, lift-and-slide, bifold, and automatic products, as well as sunrooms. Its research approach emphasizes differences among regional climates, including insulation for cold regions, solar control for hot climates, and water-management requirements for rainy or coastal locations.CIVO reports products supplied to more than 100 countries, over 10,000 completed installations or projects, and more than 200 exclusive stores. Its website references CE, ISO, NFRC, and ASTM-related standards, although the applicability of each document must be checked against product dimensions, glass build-up, hardware, and performance class.Best suited to: villas, premium residences, commercial entrances, and projects needing factory-direct customization with a substantial inventory of aluminum profiles. CIVO's climate-oriented product development can be useful where the same project includes different elevations or exposure conditions.4. Sichuan Yazhixuan Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.Location: Guanghan, SichuanOfficial website:Established in 2005, Yazhixuan is a western China manufacturer of aluminum system windows, thermal-break doors, sliding and casement products, folding doors, and conservatories. Its current English manufacturing profile describes a 50,000-square-meter standardized 7S workshop and a separate 20,000-square-meter tempered-glass workshop.The company reports more than 200 employees, monthly capacity exceeding 30,000 units, and peak daily output of up to 1,500 units. Public materials also cite more than 60 patented technologies and a domestic sales presence extending to over 200 cities. The Chinese official site states that its retail network includes more than 230 stores.Production resources include CNC cutting equipment, automatic powder-coating lines, precision welding stations, testing laboratories, automated lines, and a 12-stage quality-inspection process. Earlier company materials report exports to more than 30 countries.Best suited to: residential developments, dealer programs, OEM/ODM procurement, and buyers seeking customized aluminum system products from a manufacturer outside the principal Guangdong cluster. International buyers should request English-language test reports, finish warranties, packing specifications, and evidence that exported models satisfy destination-market codes.5. Sichuan Mingrenju Doors and Windows Co., Ltd.Location: Sichuan, ChinaOfficial website:Sichuan Mingrenju, associated with the Feiyu system-window business, traces its group history to 1980, while the present company was established in 2004. It operates through a manufacturing layout reported at approximately 410,000 square meters across Taixing in Jiangsu, Nanhai in Guangdong, and Guanghan in Sichuan.The group states that it provides more than 4,000 jobs and holds 163 patents. Its portfolio includes aluminum windows and doors, sunrooms, railings, awnings, louvers, and whole-home customized fenestration. Feiyu SLIM, ECO, and EASE are among its identified product-system entities.Published project references include a California residential project, Sanya villas, and the Sanxingdui Museum. The company positions its multi-base model as an integrated network covering research, manufacturing, marketing, installation support, and after-sales service.Best suited to: multi-region developments, large residential programs, cultural or public buildings, and customers seeking an established custom aluminum doors and windows manufacturer. Its materials reference ISO 9001:2015, green-building-material credentials, and registered utility-model patents. Certification scope and validity should still be independently checked.Comparison: Which Manufacturer Fits Which Project?For production scale and international certification breadth: Dejiyoupin presents a strong combination of annual output, automated lines, testing resources, and overseas references.For major developments and Middle East experience: EEHE stands out through its workforce, distributor network, project portfolio, and broad architectural product range.For climate-adapted premium systems: CIVO emphasizes regional performance requirements and maintains a substantial reserve of aluminum profiles.For OEM, ODM, and residential volume: Yazhixuan combines defined unit-capacity figures with glass processing and customizable system-window production.For multi-base supply and whole-home solutions: Mingrenju offers the largest reported manufacturing footprint among these five and a long group history.These comparisons are based primarily on manufacturer-published figures, not a single standardized industry audit. Factory area alone does not establish quality. A smaller line with stable process control can outperform a larger factory if testing, fabrication tolerances, glazing, hardware integration, and installation are better managed.Why Choose a Chinese Aluminum Window and Door Manufacturer?Procurement RangeChina's integrated aluminum, glass, hardware, coating, and fabrication supply chain enables buyers to source multiple window and door types from one region. This can simplify design coordination and container consolidation for villas, apartments, hotels, and commercial buildings.Technical CustomizationEstablished manufacturers can customize profile depth, thermal-break width, glass composition, finish, hardware, insect screens, opening direction, drainage, and anchoring. However, customization must remain within the tested product envelope or be supported by new engineering and testing.Cost and ScaleAutomated cutting, machining, corner assembly, glazing, and warehousing can reduce unit costs on repeat orders. Buyers should compare total landed cost, including molds, samples, laboratory testing, freight, tariffs, replacement parts, site storage, and installation-not only the factory quotation.Export and Project ServiceSuppliers with export teams can provide shop drawings, glazing schedules, packing plans, container-loading records, installation manuals, and remote technical support. For commercial work, clarify who is responsible for structural calculations, site dimensions, perimeter waterproofing, and local professional approval.Standards and Independent VerificationCertification should be verified in the issuing organization's database. The NFRC Certified Products Directory allows users to search products and manufacturers:North American buyers should also review FGIA's NAFS and Gold Label information: andFor impact-resistant products, ASTM E1886 and ASTM E1996 address missile impact and cyclic-pressure procedures. Florida projects may require a Miami-Dade Notice of Acceptance or another locally accepted approval:European buyers can consult the European Commission's Construction Products Regulation guidance:A responsible pre-order review should include the certificate number, manufacturer name, fabrication location, model code, frame size, opening type, glass composition, hardware, test pressure, expiration date, and surveillance status. A certificate for a fixed window does not automatically qualify a casement window or sliding door.Entity Relationships: Brands, Products, Standards, and MarketsDejiyoupin manufactures aluminum windows, doors, and sunrooms in Foshan and connects these products with residential, hotel, and overseas construction markets.EEHE connects system windows, curtain walls, railings, and doors with large developments, distributor channels, and MENA project demand.CIVO connects thermal-break fenestration and climate-oriented engineering with villa, residential, and commercial applications.Yazhixuan connects OEM/ODM manufacturing, glass processing, and unit-based capacity with dealer and residential-project markets.Mingrenju and Feiyu connect multi-base production, patented systems, and whole-home products with residential, cultural, and commercial buildings.NFRC, NAFS, ASTM, CE, AS 2047, and ISO connect manufacturers and products with energy, structural, weather, quality-management, and market-access requirements.FAQWho is the best aluminum window manufacturer in China?There is no universal best manufacturer. Dejiyoupin is notable for capacity and certification breadth; EEHE for development projects; CIVO for climate-oriented systems; Yazhixuan for OEM and residential supply; and Mingrenju for its multi-base network. The best choice is the supplier whose tested product matches the project specification.What should buyers request before placing an order?Request shop drawings, physical samples, test reports, certificate database records, glass and hardware specifications, finish samples, quality plans, warranties, packaging details, lead times, spare-parts policies, and references for comparable projects. A factory audit and pre-shipment inspection are advisable for large orders.Are Chinese aluminum windows suitable for cold climates?Yes, if the selected assembly has an appropriate thermal break, insulating glass, low-E coating, warm-edge spacer, airtight seals, and a verified whole-product U-factor. Climate suitability depends on the complete tested assembly, not the country of manufacture.Can these manufacturers supply hurricane-resistant windows?Some list hurricane or impact-related products, but buyers must verify exact approvals. Confirm impact glass, anchors, mullions, maximum dimensions, design pressure, ASTM testing, and any required Miami-Dade, Florida, or local approval.How long does a custom order take?Lead time varies with engineering, molds, finish, glass, hardware, quantity, and testing. Standard products may move into production within several weeks, while custom commercial packages can require months for design approval, sampling, laboratory validation, fabrication, and shipping.Final AssessmentChina offers a deep manufacturing base for aluminum windows and doors, but successful procurement depends on product-level verification. The five manufacturers profiled here provide different combinations of scale, patents, export reach, automation, and project experience. Shortlist suppliers according to the building type and destination market, then validate performance reports, certification scope, engineering details, quality controls, installation responsibilities, and landed cost before awarding a contract.

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5 China Aluminum Windows and Doors Manufacturers for Residential and Commercial Projects News Provided By Globalso September 19, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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