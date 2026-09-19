Trump Announces 'AI Force', Plans To Name AI Czar: 'We Will Not In Any Way Hinder Or Stifle Growth'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (September 19) he will create an“AI Force” to oversee artificial intelligence and plans to appoint an AI“czar” in the near future, as his administration seeks to maintain US leadership in the rapidly developing technology.

Trump made the announcement in a lengthy post on Truth Social, comparing the proposed initiative with the Space Force, which he established during his first term. He did not provide details on the structure, membership or legal authority of the proposed AI Force.

Trump said his administration would not“hinder or stifle” the growth of the AI industry. Instead, he said the government would support and monitor the sector while using existing criminal and civil laws to address harmful activity.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump wrote.

He also said the AI initiative would focus on identifying what he described as“BAD” uses of artificial intelligence, arguing that existing legal systems could be used to address such conduct.

Trump calls AI the next Industrial Revolution

Trump described AI as the next“Industrial Revolution, or Internet”, saying he expected its economic impact to be even greater.

He claimed AI could eventually account for as much as 25% of US GDP, although he did not provide supporting data for that projection.

Trump also said the United States was currently leading China and other countries in AI and that he intended to maintain that position.

'AI czar' appointment planned

Trump said he would announce an AI czar“in the near future” to oversee the new initiative. He added that people with high intelligence should apply for the role.

The announcement did not identify a candidate or specify whether the AI czar would lead a new federal agency, coordinate existing agencies or serve in another capacity.

The announcement comes after Trump has repeatedly criticised calls for slowing AI development and concerns about the expansion of data centres.

Earlier this week, Trump dismissed what he described as a conspiracy against AI and data centres and argued that the United States should not impose measures that could slow the industry's growth. Reuters reported that he has previously rejected calls for additional federal AI regulations, saying strong presidential leadership was sufficient.

The announcement also comes as Washington and Beijing prepare to discuss AI during upcoming high-level talks.

US and Chinese officials view artificial intelligence as strategically important to their economic and military competitiveness. The two countries remain divided over advanced semiconductor access, technology transfer and how AI should be regulated.

Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on September 24, with AI expected to be among the issues discussed in the broader US-China relationship.

Trump has so far provided few details about what the proposed AI Force would actually do.

His reference to the Space Force suggests a formal government structure, but the administration has not yet explained whether the AI Force would be a new agency, an interagency task force or another type of federal initiative. The White House had not issued further details.