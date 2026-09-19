Xi Jinping's US State Visit In 11 Years: What Trump And China's Leader Will Discuss

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to make his first US state visit in more than a decade next week, meeting President Donald Trump at the White House on September 24.

Xi's visit will be his first to the White House since 2015, when he met then-President Barack Obama. Trump is preparing an unusually high-profile welcome, including personally greeting Xi at Joint Base Andrews when he arrives on Wednesday (September 23).

The visit comes as Washington and Beijing try to preserve a fragile trade truce while competing over technology, critical minerals and geopolitical influence. The two leaders are also expected to discuss issues including trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare earths, Taiwan, the Iran war, China's economic ties with Iran and the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What topics will Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discuss during their meeting?⌵

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are expected to discuss several key topics including trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, rare earths, Taiwan, the Iran war, and fentanyl precursor chemicals.

2Why are tariffs a major focus in the Trump-Xi talks?⌵

Tariffs are a major focus because the US and China are trying to preserve a tariff truce that is set to expire in November, with discussions around potential tariff reductions on non-strategic goods.

3How could the topic of rare earths influence US-China relations?⌵

Rare earths could influence US-China relations as China controls a significant share of rare-earth processing, making it a bargaining chip for negotiations, particularly concerning export controls and reliable supply requests from the US.

4Should the US expect to ease restrictions on advanced technology during the talks?⌵

The US is unlikely to ease its restrictions on advanced technology, as it aims to prevent China's access to critical semiconductor technology while also addressing concerns over AI safety.

5How does the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals impact US-China negotiations?⌵

The flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to criminal networks in the US is a priority for Washington, which has been pressing Beijing to take stronger action against the supply chains involved, impacting their broader negotiations.

Here are the key issues expected to dominate the Trump-Xi talks.

1. Tariffs and trade

Trade is likely to be the central economic issue.

The US and China are trying to preserve a tariff truce that is due to expire in November. Washington and Beijing have been negotiating possible tariff reductions on a limited range of non-strategic goods, while also discussing agriculture and energy trade.

The US and China are also considering tariff reductions covering about $30 billion of goods on each side. One specific area under discussion is China's tariff on US liquefied natural gas.

2. Rare earths and critical minerals

Rare earths are another major bargaining point.

China controls a dominant share of global rare-earth processing and supplies minerals and magnets used in smartphones, electric vehicles, advanced electronics, aerospace and defence equipment.

Beijing has previously restricted exports of some critical minerals, making rare earths a powerful negotiating tool in the trade dispute. Washington wants more predictable supplies, while China is seeking relief from US technology and export restrictions.

US officials have indicated that Washington is not prepared to trade away its own export controls in exchange for greater Chinese rare-earth supplies.

3. Artificial intelligence and the technology race

AI has become one of the newest and most important areas of US-China competition.

Trump and Xi are expected to discuss AI safety, the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems and ways to maintain communication between the two countries.

The issue is complicated by Washington's restrictions on China's access to advanced semiconductors and AI technology. Beijing has criticised US efforts to restrict Chinese technology companies, while US officials have raised concerns about Chinese access to American AI capabilities.

The presence of leading technology executives at Trump's state dinner for Xi -including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Tesla's Elon Musk, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook-also underscores the importance of technology to the visit.

4. Taiwan

Taiwan remains the most sensitive security issue between Washington and Beijing.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. The US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but provides it with military equipment under US law.

A potential US arms package for Taiwan worth up to $14 billion could add to tensions surrounding the summit.

Chinese officials want Trump to go further than Washington's traditional formulation that it does not support Taiwanese independence and explicitly oppose Taiwan independence.

5. Iran war, oil and energy security

The US-Iran war and its impact on energy supplies are also expected to feature in the wider Trump-Xi discussions.

China is a major buyer of Iranian oil, giving Beijing an important economic relationship with Tehran. Washington, meanwhile, has been seeking to pressure Iran and its economic partners.

The conflict has disrupted energy flows and raised concerns about global oil supplies, making China's relationship with Iran relevant to US efforts to manage the wider crisis.

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Another US priority is the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to criminal networks.

Washington has repeatedly pressed Beijing to take stronger action against companies and networks involved in supplying chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl.

The issue has already featured in US-China negotiations and remains part of the broader American effort to secure Chinese cooperation on counter-narcotics.

Agricultural purchases, particularly US farm products, are another area where the two sides could find common ground.

There could also be movement on Boeing aircraft purchases. China has previously discussed large aircraft orders, making Boeing a potentially significant part of any package of commercial agreements accompanying the summit.

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