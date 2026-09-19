Kalshi Files For US Perpetual Stock Futures, Ties Into Coinbase

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kalshi has filed with U.S. regulators to launch perpetual futures linked to individual US stocks, extending the“crypto-style” derivatives model into traditional equity trading. The prediction market operator submitted its proposed rule change to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and separately to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for approval on Friday, with the CFTC still pending a decision.

The proposal would create contracts without a preset expiration date and would rely on periodic funding payments between long and short positions to keep the futures price aligned with the underlying equities. Kalshi said the products would be treated as security futures and cleared through its CFTC-registered clearinghouse, Kalshi Klear.

Kalshi filed for single-stock perpetual futures with the SEC and CFTC; CFTC approval is still outstanding. No expiration date: contracts would remain open-ended, with periodic funding used to maintain price alignment. Security futures framework: Kalshi says the contracts would be cleared through its CFTC-registered clearinghouse, Kalshi Klear. Racing competitors: Coinbase submitted a related proposal the same day, and Payward (Kraken ) also filed to expand the concept.

Key takeawaysWhat Kalshi's proposal would change in US equities

Perpetual futures are a derivatives format that has been widely used in crypto markets, where contracts do not settle on a predetermined maturity date. Instead, traders typically rely on a funding mechanism-payments exchanged between long and short positions-to encourage the perpetual contract to track the spot price of the underlying asset.

In Kalshi's filing, the exchange described contracts tied to individual US stocks that would similarly avoid a fixed expiration date and use periodic funding payments to keep contract prices in step with the referenced equities. Kalshi also framed the offering as“security futures products,” which would place the proposal in a specific regulatory lane and allow for clearance via Kalshi Klear.

Coinbase and Payward join the single-stock perpetual push

Kalshi's filing lands in the middle of a broader push by crypto firms and crypto-linked trading venues to bring perpetual-style derivatives to the US stock market.

According to a separate report, Coinbase submitted its own proposal to offer perpetual futures tied to individual US stocks on the same day. The timing suggests a coordinated wave rather than isolated experimentation.

Payward-the parent company of crypto exchange Kraken -also moved forward. Earlier coverage of the filings noted that Payward, through its Bitnomial Exchange, submitted a proposal to offer single-stock perpetual futures and said it intends to make them available to US traders on Kraken. Payward stated it plans to start with perpetual futures linked to 10 equities, naming Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon among them, and said it is working toward 24/5 trading.

Kalshi already has a precedent: crypto perps

This is not Kalshi's first attempt at perpetual derivatives. The company already offers perpetual futures tied to cryptocurrencies in the US, including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP. Kalshi received CFTC approval for its Bitcoin perpetual contract in May, demonstrating it has experience operating within the CFTC's regulatory framework for these products.

That prior track record may be part of why Kalshi is now attempting to replicate the structure-perpetual contracts paired with funding payments-within a different underlying asset class. Still, investors should note that the regulatory posture for equities and security futures differs from crypto spot and crypto derivatives, even if the trading mechanics are familiar to perp users.

Regulatory momentum after the CLARITY Act setback

The filings come shortly after the CLARITY Act failed to advance in the US Senate on Sept. 15, falling short of the 60 votes required to proceed. The outcome has raised questions about whether comprehensive crypto legislation would move forward quickly.

In a statement reported following the vote, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the agency would“act decisively” within its existing statutory authority“with or without legislation.” That message aligns with what traders and market operators are now seeing: rather than waiting for new legislation, firms are moving ahead with product proposals that fit within existing regulatory pathways.

Kalshi's SEC and CFTC submissions, along with parallel filings from Coinbase and Payward, effectively test how the current rulemaking and approval processes handle perpetual derivatives when the underlying assets are equities instead of crypto tokens.

What to watch next

For traders and market participants, the key next step is regulatory: the CFTC must decide on Kalshi's proposal, and other filings-such as Coinbase's and Payward's-will also need to clear their respective review processes. The most important question is how quickly regulators will reconcile perpetual contract mechanics with security futures requirements, and whether the early product schedules described by applicants translate into approved, widely accessible trading.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.