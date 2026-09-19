Moldova Reports Multiple Drone Incursions Into Its Airspace

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have entered Moldova's airspace.

According to the Press Service of Moldova's Border Police, several unidentified drones violating the country's airspace were detected in the Ștefan Vodă district on the morning of September 19.

Border patrol teams are conducting comprehensive checks in the area to establish all the details of the overnight incident and to search for any possible debris or fallen fragments, the statement said.

According to Moldova's border authorities, two drones crossed Moldovan airspace and headed in the direction of the Olănești–Cistovodnoye villages. Another UAV was detected directly over the village of Copceac. It had flown from the direction of Crocmaz before subsequently leaving Moldovan territory.