Grape And Wine Festival Opens In Azerbaijan's Shamakhi

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Grape and Wine Festival kicked off on September 19 in Meysari village of Shamakhi, bringing together the region's winemaking and viticulture traditions, national music and a festive atmosphere.

The two-day festival is being held in Meysari village and is organized by the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Abqora restaurant and the Nasimi Gardens complex.

Festival guests were welcomed with performances by traditional wind and percussion ensembles. A ceremonial parade of wine producers was also held, accompanied by a drum show.

Now in its fifth edition, the festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, raise public awareness of Azerbaijan's history of viticulture and winemaking and the work being carried out in the sector, and contribute to expanding the region's tourism opportunities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shamakhi District Executive Authority head Tahir Mammadov said the current period was marked by a number of significant events for Shamakhi.

He noted that during President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Shamakhi, the opening of several important tourism and cultural facilities, including hotels, recreation centers, creative spaces and cultural venues, had taken place. According to Mammadov, these projects are helping further expand the district's tourism and cultural potential.

The district head stressed that the development projects implemented in Shamakhi benefit not only local residents but also visitors to the region.

Mammadov said the Grape and Wine Festival, which has already become a tradition, makes an important contribution to promoting Shamakhi's rich viticulture and winemaking heritage, increasing the district's tourism appeal and supporting the region's socio-economic development.

Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said the festival contributes to the development of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan, the formation of wine culture and the promotion of locally produced wines.

The minister noted that viticulture and winemaking have ancient traditions in Azerbaijan. He said significant progress had been achieved in the development of the sector as a result of the attention and support provided by the state.

Mammadov also highlighted the work of grape growers, noting that farmers make a major contribution to cultivating high-quality grapes, delivering the produce to processing facilities and ensuring the production process.

The minister also praised the work of winemakers and technologists involved in producing high-quality wines.

The program continued with performances of traditional Azerbaijani dances, including the“Grape” dance, which reflects the country's viticulture traditions.

Festival participants had the opportunity to learn more about Azerbaijan's ancient viticulture and winemaking traditions, as well as the country's rich tourism potential. Visitors were also offered a variety of entertainment programs and shows.

Held on the premises of the Shirvan Wines LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari village, the festival featured various brands showcasing their grape products.

A range of activities for different age groups added to the festival atmosphere throughout the day. Guests took part in various competitions and quizzes.

A special program was also prepared for the festival's youngest visitors. Children took part in interactive games and other activities in the entertainment zone, while also dancing and having fun with animators.

The first day of the festival continued until the evening and featured performances by popular singers Roza Zargerli, Kazim Can and Joseph U.O, as well as DJ Kamon.

The Grape and Wine Festival will continue on September 20.

<p></p>