Nairobi International Trade Fair 2026: Dates, Tickets, Theme The Rio Times The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) KENYA · NAIROBI · EXPATS

Key Facts

- What it is Kenya's largest annual trade and farm show, run by the Agricultural Society of Kenya, with roots in 1902. - When and where Monday 28 September to Sunday 4 October 2026, Jamhuri Park Showground, off Ngong Road, Nairobi. - What it costs Day tickets are listed at KSh350 (US$2.70) for adults and KSh300 (US$2.32) for children. - Why it matters Over 500 exhibitors from more than 25 countries show where Kenya's farming, trade and exports are heading. - The catch The official opening day and guest are not yet announced, and officials are preparing for possible heavy rain.

The Nairobi International Trade Fair returns to Jamhuri Park for seven days, with more than 500 exhibitors from over 25 countries and cheap day tickets.

One-stop referenceCompany IntelligenceEvery listed company in Latin America - financials, ownership and structure for 1,450+ companies across 26 exchanges, in one place the directory → RTAsk Rio Times17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand full Ask Rio Times → Open the full Ask Rio Times → RTAsk Rio Times17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand a question, or type your own - the answer appears right here the full Ask Rio Times →

The Nairobi International Trade Fair opens at Jamhuri Park Showground in Kenya's capital on Monday 28 September 2026. It runs for seven days until Sunday 4 October, with more than 500 exhibitors expected.

What the fair is and who runs it

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) organises the fair through its Nairobi branch. Its roots go back to 1902, when the first Nairobi show was held at Jeevanjee Gardens.

The show became a formal trade fair in 2002, according to the society. ASK describes it as the largest trade fair in the East African region.

Agriculture is still at the centre, with livestock, crops and farm machinery on show. The fair now also covers finance, insurance, logistics, manufacturing, energy, education and technology.

ASK splits the grounds into three broad parts: livestock and crop demonstrations, local manufacturers and services, and international exhibition halls. Foreign companies are housed in those halls for the week.

Dates, theme and who is coming in 2026

This year's fair runs from Monday 28 September to Sunday 4 October 2026. ASK has announced no change to the dates, and organisers said this week that preparations were 99 percent complete.

The 2026 theme is“Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth.” It is the same theme ASK used in 2025.

More than 25 countries are expected, including Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, France, India, China, Japan and Egypt. Organisers say this edition puts innovation and export opportunities at the centre.

The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency is backing the fair through its Made in Kenya initiative. Its chief executive, Floice Mukabana, was chief guest at the exhibitors' forum in late August.

That forum took place at Jamhuri Park on 26 August. It is where ASK announced the list of countries taking part.

What visitors can see

Exhibits are grouped into zones, including an Agri-Tech and Innovation Hub, a Livestock Pavilion and a farm block. A Culinary Delights and Family Entertainment Zone adds food, games and performances.

A Business Nexus and Technology Showcase will host product launches and meetings with institutional buyers. Organisers also plan training sessions on modern farming methods.

Judges will score entries in 63 classes using a new smartphone-based system. ASK says this makes judging paperless and more consistent.

Exhibitors can sell goods in a special shopping area or take orders on items on display. Anyone selling food or drinks needs a separate permit.

ASK has not yet said who will perform the official opening, or on which day. In 2025, President William Ruto was billed to open the fair.

Tickets, entry fees and discounts at the Nairobi International Trade Fair

Visitor day tickets for 2026 are listed at KSh350 (US$2.70) for adults and KSh300 (US$2.32) for children. Amounts here are converted at 19 September 2026 rates.

ASK has not posted a full 2026 price list on its own website. In earlier years, tickets were sold online and at the showground gates.

Organisers have announced a new family package for groups of three to nine people, plus special rates for schools. Branch chairperson Levi Mukhweso described discounts of 10 percent for one day and 12.5 percent for two to seven days.

Visitors who come on more than one day also get free parking, he said. Separately, ASK membership costs KSh2,000 (US$15.44) single, KSh3,000 (US$23.17) full or KSh8,500 (US$65.64) executive.

Membership includes badges and car stickers. Executive members and their guests also get parking inside the showground.

Getting there, security and weather

Jamhuri Park Showground lies off Ngong Road, about 10 kilometres from Nairobi's city centre. ASK puts it roughly 15 kilometres from Wilson Airport and 30 kilometres from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The showground has more than five gates, reached by public transport and private cars. Organisers expect large crowds, so it is sensible to allow extra travel time.

Police will set up a station at the showground and patrol with private security staff. Officers have warned about phone snatching and children getting separated from their parents.

Officials have also cleared drains ahead of possible heavy rain during the fair. Deputy County Commissioner Victor Kamonde urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas if storms hit.

Why it matters for foreigners in Kenya

For foreign residents, the fair is a rare chance to see much of Kenya's economy in one place. Farmers, banks, regulators, manufacturers and small businesses all share the same grounds.

It also shows how Kenya wants to sell more abroad, beyond tea, coffee and flowers. Many exhibitors are small firms looking for buyers, partners and finance.

The fair also draws families and school groups from across Nairobi. For newcomers, it is a low-cost day out alongside Kenyans of every background.

ASK is upgrading the ageing showground under its 2025–2029 strategic plan. Works include a new arena and a borehole with the Kenya Defence Forces, and road repairs by the National Youth Service.

Connected Coverage

Kenya Visa-Free Entry: Landing Without a Visa Is Not Permission to Work, Nairobi Said in September 2026

Four Kenyan Banks Make a New Global Top-500 Ranking, in a First for East Africa

FAQ Frequently Asked Questions When and where is the Nairobi International Trade Fair 2026?

It runs from Monday 28 September to Sunday 4 October 2026. The venue is Jamhuri Park Showground, off Ngong Road, about 10 kilometres from central Nairobi.

How much does it cost to get in?

Day tickets are listed at KSh350 (US$2.70) for adults and KSh300 (US$2.32) for children. Organisers also offer a family package for three to nine people and special school rates.

Who will officially open the fair?

The Agricultural Society of Kenya has not yet announced the guest or the day of the official opening. In 2025, President William Ruto was billed to open the fair.

What should visitors prepare for?

Organisers expect large crowds, and police have warned about phone snatching and lost children. Officials are also preparing for possible heavy rain during show week.

Sources: Agricultural Society of Kenya co); Capital FM Kenya, 1 August and 18 September 2026; Citizen Digital, 27 August 2026; Agri-Food Opportunities Network; Sacco Review; The Star.

href="" target="_blank" c href="" target="_blank" c capitalfm citizen capitalfm linkedin

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble - why the world's powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times' automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

Ruger in Accra: Ghana Club Show at MAD Club on Sunday 27 September 2026 eThekwini Shisanyama Festival in Durban, South Africa, Returns 26 September Tanjazz Tangier 2026: El Cigala Headlines Saturday, Free Sunday in Morocco