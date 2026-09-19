Ukraine Presents Projects In Four Areas At Carpathian Forum - Koretskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Koretskyi said this on Telegram.

The Prime Minister said that Ukrainian companies were presenting projects in four key areas: energy, industrial production, transport and logistics, and the agri-food sector. He noted that these included solar and wind power generation, new manufacturing facilities, as well as the processing and storage of products.

According to Koretskyi, the EXPO zone featured businesses that continued to operate, invest, and develop during the war and had gained unique experience during that period.

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He said that the forum had brought together nearly 1,400 participants from 25 countries and almost 400 companies.

Koretskyi added that the government expected the forum to help Ukrainian companies find new partners to implement their projects and strengthen cooperation among the C8 regions.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the launch of the new Carpathian Eight (C8) format, comprising Ukraine, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Serbia.

During the Carpathian Economic Forum, representatives of the C8 member countries presented a joint investment portfolio consisting of 95 projects worth approximately EUR 40 billion.