Ukraine's New Interceptor Scores Second Success Against Russian Jet-Powered Geran Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, we have already seen the second successful deployment of a new Ukrainian interceptor drone by the Security Service of Ukraine. SSU military counterintelligence personnel successfully struck a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone,” the Ukrainian President said.

Zelensky after SSU Chief's report: Good progress in countering jet-powered shaheds

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Zelensky heard a report from Acting SSU Head Oleksandr Poklad on the results of military counterintelligence efforts to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already testing four promising models of interceptor drones on the front line to counter Russian jet-powered UAVs, while about 10 more manufacturers are testing their own designs.