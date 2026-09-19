Ukraine's New Interceptor Scores Second Success Against Russian Jet-Powered Geran Drone
“Today, we have already seen the second successful deployment of a new Ukrainian interceptor drone by the Security Service of Ukraine. SSU military counterintelligence personnel successfully struck a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered drone,” the Ukrainian President said.Read also: Zelensky after SSU Chief's report: Good progress in countering jet-powered shaheds
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Zelensky heard a report from Acting SSU Head Oleksandr Poklad on the results of military counterintelligence efforts to counter Russian jet-powered drones.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already testing four promising models of interceptor drones on the front line to counter Russian jet-powered UAVs, while about 10 more manufacturers are testing their own designs.
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