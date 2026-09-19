JTB Opens China Office To Boost Chinese Tourist Arrivals

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BEIJING, China - The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) has opened a representative office in China as part of efforts to attract more Chinese visitors and strengthen the Kingdom's presence in one of its priority tourism markets.

The JTB told The Jordan Times that 19,095 Chinese tourists visited Jordan in 2025, with arrivals showing a "recovery" from previous years but remaining below 2019 levels.

"Chinese travellers are particularly interested in Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Amman and Jerash, as well as religious tourism, cultural experiences and adventure tourism," the board said.

To reach the Chinese market, the JTB noted that it uses digital marketing and Chinese social media platforms and cooperates with travel agencies and tour operators.

“The board is also participating in trade shows, familiarisation trips and media and influencer activities, while its China-based representative is working with travel agencies, tour operators and online travel agencies to develop new partnerships and tourism packages tailored to Chinese travellers."

Efforts are also underway to establish direct flights between Amman and major Chinese cities, the JTB said.

For 2026–2027, the JTB said that priorities include expanding digital marketing and trade cooperation, improving air connectivity, developing tourism packages tailored to the Chinese market and increasing Chinese tourist arrivals to the Kingdom.

Chinese-language signage has also been added at tourist sites across the Kingdom to provide Chinese visitors with information and directions and facilitate their movement and experience.

His Majesty King Abdullah visited China in August, with discussions focused on boosting tourism cooperation and attracting more Chinese visitors to Jordan.

During the visit, Jordan and China signed an agreement on civil aviation cooperation aimed at improving air links between the two countries.

The JTB and China Media Group also signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation in tourism promotion through media and communication initiatives, including promotional content and tourism campaigns.