Free Medical Clinic Organized In Maan To Honor Memory Of Dr. Mohammad Al-Jamal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- The Maan Cultural Forum organized a free medical day on Saturday in cooperation with the Maan branch of the Jordan Medical Association, the Maan Health Directorate, the Maan Development Company, and the Maan Culture Directorate, in tribute to the late Dr. Mohammad Al-Jamal.

The event drew a large turnout from local residents, who received free medical consultations and check-ups across several specialties, including cardiology, internal medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, endocrinology, and obstetrics and gynecology.

At the conclusion of the event, participating doctors were honored for their efforts. The forum reaffirmed its commitment to continuing such humanitarian initiatives to serve the Ma'an community and honor the legacy of dedicated medical professionals.

//Petra// AF