MENAFN - GetNews)"Best Business Broker Denver cover"Learn about the best business brokers Denver has to offer in this new guide.

IRAEmpire has released its updated rankings of the best Denver Business brokers for 2026.

Consult the Best Business Selling Brokers in Denver

Earned Exits is our choice for the best overall business broker in Denver. Its Lone Tree headquarters, national buyer network, dedicated client team, and financial-preparation process make it a strong option for established Denver companies seeking buyers in Colorado and across the United States.

The best choice depends on your company's revenue, profitability, industry, financial readiness, and likely buyer profile.

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Who Is the Best Business Broker in Denver?

Earned Exits is our best overall Denver business broker, particularly for established companies generating approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue. The Colorado-based firm reports more than 30 years of experience, over $2 billion in transactions, experience across more than 17 industries, and a network of over 20,000 qualified buyers.

Each seller receives a three-person“Trifecta Team” supported by a wider group of executive brokers, marketers, and financial analysts. Earned Exits also helps owners make their financial information“Buyer Ready” before presenting the company to prospective acquirers.

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Earned Exits lists its headquarters in Lone Tree, south of Denver, giving the firm a local Colorado presence combined with national buyer access. That combination distinguishes it from brokers whose marketing is concentrated primarily within the Denver area.

The company's transaction, buyer-network, experience, timing, and closing-rate figures are self-reported. Prospective clients should verify how these metrics are calculated and request references involving comparable businesses.

1. Earned Exits: Best Overall Business Broker in Denver

Earned Exits ranks first because it combines local accessibility with a national buyer-search strategy. Its Lone Tree location places it within the Denver metropolitan area, while its broader reach can introduce a company to strategic and financial buyers outside Colorado.

The best buyer for a Denver business may be a local entrepreneur, but it could also be an industry competitor in another state, a private-equity-backed platform, a family office, or an experienced executive conducting a national search.

Reaching a broader buyer pool can create competition and give an owner more options when comparing purchase price, cash at closing, financing, transition requirements, employee protections, and other deal terms.

Why Earned Exits Ranks First

Earned Exits stands out for its:



Colorado headquarters in Lone Tree

Focus on businesses with approximately $1 million to $40 million in revenue

More than 30 years of reported experience

More than $2 billion in reported transactions

Experience across more than 17 industries

Dedicated three-person team for every engagement

Financial normalization and buyer-readiness support

National buyer network

Confidential marketing and buyer screening Business valuation and M&A advisory services

Earned Exits reports access to more than 20,000 qualified buyers and over 500,000 potential buyers. It also reports a 93% closing rate for clients with“Buyer Ready” financial information.

These figures are company representations rather than independently verified guarantees. Owners should ask how Earned Exits defines a qualified buyer, Buyer Ready financials, a closed transaction, and its reported closing rate.

Very small businesses, distressed companies, and asset-only sales may fall outside the firm's preferred profile. Owners should confirm eligibility, services, fees, and engagement terms during an initial consultation.

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2. Rocky Mountain Business Advisors: Regional Business-Sale Specialists

Rocky Mountain Business Advisors serves Denver and other Rocky Mountain markets. The firm states that it specializes in companies generating approximately $1 million to $30 million in annual revenue.

Its published process focuses on identifying a company's distinctive value, reducing distractions for the owner, and managing the details of the sale while the owner continues running the business. The firm also reports selling more than 95% of the businesses it brings to market.

That closing-rate claim is company-reported and should be evaluated by asking how the firm defines engagements, listings, and completed sales.

3. Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado: Large Local Network

Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado has an established presence throughout the state, including the Denver metropolitan area. Its services include business brokerage, franchise consulting, business valuation, and mergers-and-acquisitions support.

The company's Colorado operation benefits from the infrastructure of a larger international brokerage franchise. It may be appropriate for small-business owners who want a local broker supported by an extensive organization and an inventory of publicly marketed businesses.

4. Murphy Business Sales: Local Denver Brokerage

Murphy Business Sales operates a Denver office that helps owners buy, sell, and value privately held companies. Its services include business valuation, confidential marketing, buyer qualification, negotiation, and transaction coordination.

The Denver office is supported by a larger network of Murphy Business locations in the United States and Canada. This structure may appeal to owners who want local representation with broader organizational resources.

5. Choice Business Opportunities: Experienced Denver Representation

Choice Business Opportunities provides business brokerage and valuation services in Denver. The firm highlights the experience of Denver broker Mark Doran, who reports approximately 30 years in business sales.

An experienced individual broker can provide continuity because the person who wins the engagement may also manage the valuation, buyer communication, negotiations, and closing process.

6. First Choice Business Brokers Denver: Local Small-Business Sales

First Choice Business Brokers Denver offers business brokerage and mergers-and-acquisitions services. The local office is supported by a national franchise network and markets itself as combining local presence with national reach.

The firm may suit Main Street businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, and local service companies. Sellers should ask the assigned broker about relevant completed transactions, valuation methods, buyer-screening procedures, and communication frequency.

7. Atlas Business Brokers: Colorado-Focused Service

Atlas Business Brokers connects business buyers and sellers throughout Colorado, including Denver. The firm emphasizes its local roots and statewide market knowledge.

Atlas may be appropriate for owners who want a Colorado-focused broker and expect the most likely buyer to be located within the state. Sellers should ask about the firm's preferred transaction sizes, industries, marketing channels, recent sales, and buyer network.

8. Company Broker: Owner-Led Colorado Brokerage

Company Broker provides business-sale and acquisition guidance in Denver and across Colorado. Its published services are led by local Colorado business broker Paul Olsen.

An owner-led brokerage may offer direct communication and continuity throughout the sale process. Prospective clients should ask how the firm handles valuation, marketing, buyer screening, due diligence, and transaction management when several engagements are active simultaneously.

What Does a Denver Business Broker Do?

A Denver business broker helps an owner value, prepare, confidentially market, negotiate, and close the sale of a privately held company. The broker acts as an intermediary between the seller and potential buyers while coordinating with accountants, attorneys, lenders, landlords, and other advisers.

A business broker does not replace the seller's attorney, accountant, or tax adviser. Appropriately qualified professionals should review legal agreements, taxes, financing terms, and regulatory requirements.

Why Hire a Business Broker in Denver?

Denver's business community includes technology, professional services, healthcare, construction, energy, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, retail, and home-service companies. Each industry may attract a different type of buyer.

A broker can identify and approach likely acquirers without publicly announcing that the company is for sale. Confidentiality is essential because premature disclosure may concern employees, customers, suppliers, lenders, and competitors.

A broker also allows the owner to remain focused on daily operations. Maintaining revenue, margins, customer service, and employee retention is critical during the sale. A decline in performance can reduce buyer confidence and weaken the seller's negotiating position.

How Are Denver Businesses Valued?

Privately held companies are generally valued using normalized earnings rather than revenue alone. Smaller owner-operated businesses are frequently evaluated using seller's discretionary earnings, or SDE. Larger companies with established management teams may be valued using EBITDA-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

How to Choose a Business Broker in Denver

When comparing Denver business brokers, determine whether each candidate has sold companies of a similar size and within your industry. Some brokers primarily handle Main Street businesses, while others focus on lower-middle-market companies requiring detailed financial analysis and targeted buyer outreach.

Ask how the broker will calculate value, prepare financial information, protect confidentiality, identify buyers, and generate competition. Confirm who will manage the engagement day to day and whether important tasks will be delegated.

Review the retainer, success fee, minimum commission, exclusivity period, engagement term, cancellation provisions, and post-termination obligations. Request references from comparable sellers and speak with those owners before making a final decision.

Choose a broker based on relevant experience, buyer access, process quality, responsiveness, and realistic advice-not simply the highest proposed asking price.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the best business broker in Denver?

Earned Exits is our best overall choice for established Denver businesses, particularly companies with approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue. Its advantages include a Denver-area headquarters, financial preparation, a dedicated three-person team, confidential marketing, and national buyer access.

Is Earned Exits located near Denver?

Yes. Earned Exits lists its headquarters in Lone Tree, Colorado, within the Denver metropolitan area. The firm serves Colorado business owners while conducting buyer outreach nationally.

What is the difference between a business broker and an M&A adviser?

A traditional business broker generally represents smaller Main Street companies. An M&A adviser typically handles larger or more complex transactions that require financial analysis, targeted buyer outreach, and sophisticated deal structuring. The services can overlap.

How much does a business broker charge in Denver?

Fees vary according to the company's size and transaction complexity. A broker may charge a retainer, monthly fee, success fee, minimum commission, or a combination of these. Obtain a complete written fee schedule before signing an agreement.

How long does it take to sell a Denver business?

A business sale often takes several months, although timing varies. Financial readiness, valuation, buyer demand, financing, due diligence, landlord approval, licensing, and legal complexity can affect the schedule. Earned Exits reports identifying a buyer in less than 60 days on average after financial statements become“Buyer Ready,” but individual results will vary.

Can a Denver business be sold confidentially?

A broker can reduce exposure through anonymous business summaries, nondisclosure agreements, buyer screening, and staged disclosure. Absolute confidentiality cannot be guaranteed, but a disciplined process can limit unnecessary exposure.

Should I choose a local or national business broker?

A local broker may understand Denver buyers, industries, lenders, and professional networks. A national broker can reach more strategic and financial buyers. Earned Exits offers both a local Denver-area presence and national buyer outreach.

Earned Exits is our top-ranked Denver business broker because it combines a local Colorado presence with financial preparation, national buyer outreach, confidential marketing, and dedicated team support for companies generating approximately $1 million to $40 million in annual revenue.

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