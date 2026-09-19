MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 18, 2026 6:20 am - Excelite International Limited Unveils the Ultimate Solution for High-Traffic Surfaces: New Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet!

As public spaces, commercial facilities, and industrial environments experience unprecedented levels of foot traffic and ongoing demand for hygiene and durability, Excelite International Limited has announced the official launch of its newest innovation: the Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet. This advanced material is engineered to deliver unmatched clarity, safety, and resilience-even in the world's busiest, most challenging areas.

According to company spokesperson Angela Yang,“This launch is a testament to Excelite's drive to solve real-world problems faced by today's architects, builders, and facility managers. Our Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet combines industry-leading impact strength with superior scratch and chemical resistance. Designed specifically for high-traffic areas, this product redefines performance, lifecycle savings, and environmental responsibility.”

Why Choose Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet for High-Traffic Areas?

Meeting Modern Demands for Safety and Durability

High-traffic environments are the backbone of modern society, spanning transportation hubs, hospitals, shopping centers, universities, manufacturing plants, and more. These locations share several key challenges:

Constant exposure to physical impacts

Repetitive handling, moving carts and luggage

Rigorous, frequent cleaning routines using harsh chemicals

The need for maximum visibility, hygiene, and user safety

Traditional solutions-including glass, acrylic, or standard polycarbonate-can quickly falter under these demands. They may crack, shatter, scratch, or lose transparency, all leading to increased maintenance costs, safety concerns, and rapid degradation of appearance.

Angela Yang clarifies,“Our customers repeatedly told us that, while standard polycarbonate is renowned for its toughness, surface scratching remained a significant issue-especially in locations cleaned several times every day. That's why we developed our Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet. It bridges the gap between unbreakable performance and enduring optical clarity, even under constant use and frequent sanitization.”

The Science Behind the Solution

What sets Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet apart is its pioneering manufacturing process. After extruding high-grade polycarbonate, Excelite applies a proprietary hardcoat layer-bonded at the molecular level to the base sheet. This produces a surface that withstands not just accidental impacts, but also repetitive cleaning, abrasions from shoes and bags, and the effects of public use.

“Think of it as a 'shield for your shield,'” remarks Angela Yang.“The base polycarbonate is naturally resilient. Our hardcoat technology adds a virtually invisible armor against scratches, graffiti, and chemical attack, maintaining a pristine appearance year after year.”

Key Features of Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet

1. Unbreakable Impact Resistance

With more than 200 times the strength of glass, this material will not shatter, making it ideal for situations where breakage would constitute a safety risk or operational headache.

2. True Abrasion Resistance

The specialized hardcoat resists scratches from cleaning brushes, accidental contact, and even vandalism. Its durability is independently tested to exceed most standards for high-traffic public areas.

3. Superior Chemical Resistance

Tailored for today's strict sanitation needs, Excelite's product resists clouding and surface damage from alcohol, peroxide, ammonia, and bleach-essential for hospitals, transport, and retail.

4. Maximum Light Transmission

Remaining beautifully clear, with up to 89% light transmission, the sheet is perfect for glazing, partitions, view panels, and places where both visibility and safety matter.

5. Lightweight and Easy to Install

At roughly half the weight of glass, installation is simpler, faster, and safer-reducing labor costs and risk of injury during handling.

6. UV and Weather Resistant

An integrated UV-protective formulation ensures outdoor installations will not yellow, haze, or deteriorate, even in full sunlight or severe weather.

Real-World Applications: Where Excellence Matters Most

The benefits of Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet shine in a range of high-traffic environments:

Transportation Hubs

Airport security barriers, check-in counter shields, bus depot and subway glazing require surfaces that handle continual impacts and non-stop cleaning.

Medical and Healthcare

Sneeze guards, ICU door panes, observation windows, and staff barriers must withstand daily disinfecting and resist scratching for long-term clear viewing.

Retail & Commercial Spaces

Mall directories, store window glazing, counter shields, ATM screens-all endure constant public interaction and must look immaculate.

Educational Institutions

Gym partitions, lab guards, entrance glazing, computer terminals-must combine strength with a surface that can survive students, sports, and staff.

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Machine guards, protective screens, process sight windows survive both chemical splashes and direct hits from tools, trolleys, or equipment.

A Sustainable Choice for Today's World

Not only does the new Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet excel in performance and safety, it is also a sustainable choice:

Longer Life Means Less Waste: Reduced frequency of replacement saves raw material, energy, and landfill space.

Lightweight for Greener Logistics: Lower weight translates to reduced transportation emissions and easier on-site handling.

Fully Recyclable: After end-of-use, material can be collected and reprocessed, fueling a circular economy.

Lower Chemical Use: Since dirt and graffiti are more easily removed, less harsh cleaning chemicals are required-good for people and the planet.

Angela Yang adds,“Durability is sustainability-longer usage, less replacement, and lower maintenance all mean a smaller environmental footprint. Responsible design is at the core of every Excelite product.”

The Excelite Difference

Why trust Excelite International Limited?

Unmatched Technical Expertise: Over 20 years' experience in high-performance plastic sheet technology.

Rigorous Quality Control: Every sheet undergoes strict inspection for optical clarity, surface uniformity, and abrasion resistance.

Customization: Sheets available in a range of thicknesses, sizes, and coatings-tailored for single- or double-sided protection, anti-graffiti, or UV-specific needs.

Global Reach, Local Support: Projects worldwide, with customer service and technical advice available before, during, and after installation.

Installation and Maintenance Best Practices

To help customers achieve the maximum return on investment, Excelite recommends:

Handle with care; avoid dragging sheets on hard or dirty surfaces.

Install with appropriate seals, allowing for thermal expansion.

Clean using only approved soft cloths and mild detergents; abrasive pads and strong solvents are not necessary.

Inspect regularly, especially in exposed or heavily used installations, for any damage.

Angela Yang highlights,“Maintenance routines are where the superior performance of our Abrasion Resistant Polycarbonate Sheet really stands out-you get years of consistent clarity with minimal upkeep.”