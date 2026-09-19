Region Security Guarding Addresses Newcastle Safety Gap As Late Night Levy Ends

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 18, 2026 7:35 am - Newcastle's Late Night Levy ends Oct 31, 2026, leaving a safety gap. Region Security Guarding offers manned guarding and security guards with REMS tracking. SIA approved. Contact for venue protection.

Newcastle is about to lose a safety net. For more than a decade, the Late Night Levy has funded patrols, marshals, and support services in the city centre. That levy ends on 31 October 2026. Pubs, bars, and clubs will no longer pay it. The question now is simple. Who fills the gap?

What the Levy Did for Newcastle

The Late Night Levy started in 2013. It charged venues between £299 and £4,400 each year. The charge applied to businesses licensed to sell alcohol between midnight and 6am. Over its lifetime, the levy raised £3.46 million.

That money paid for real things. Extra police patrols. Taxi marshals. CCTV. The Safe Haven van on Bigg Market. Street pastors. Sexual harassment training. These were not abstract ideas. They were people on the ground, helping real people get home safe.

The levy was not popular with everyone. Venues felt the financial pressure. The hospitality sector has been struggling. In a consultation, 93% of respondents supported removing the levy. The council listened. The levy will end.

The Safety Question Nobody Has Answered

City leaders say safety will not decline. NE1 chief executive Stephen Patterson said there would be“no decline in the safety of the city”. Council cabinet member Owen Burbidge said funding for women's safety initiatives would stay at the same level as last year.

But some people are not convinced. Resident Marley Nellis spoke at a full council meeting. She called for“legally-binding, long-term funding guarantees”. She said warm words would not ease the worries of women who rely on these services.

The plan is for NE1 and the council to set up a new fund. This fund would replace the levy and pay for the same safety measures. Details remain unclear. The consultation runs until 22 September 2026. A final decision comes in October.

Until the new fund is running, there is a gap. Venues need to think about what happens next.

What Venues Can Do Right Now

Private security is one answer. It is not a replacement for police patrols. It is not a replacement for the Safe Haven van. But it can fill some of the space the levy leaves behind.

Venues in the Bigg Market, Diamond Strip, and Quayside can invest in visible security. A security company in Newcastle like Region Security Guarding can provide trained security guards for night-time venues. These guards do more than stand at a door. They watch for trouble. They help people who have had too much to drink. They call police when something happens.

The difference is documentation. Region Security Guarding uses the REMS Guard Tracking System. Guards check in every 45 minutes using QR codes. Every patrol is logged. Every incident gets a report. If something goes wrong, there is proof of what happened and when.

For venues that need to show insurers or licensing authorities they are taking safety seriously, this matters. It is not a promise. It is a record.

Why Documented Security Matters

Most security companies say they do regular patrols. Few can prove it. The REMS system changes that. Check-ins happen every 45 minutes. Live incident alerts go out with images. Reports include police references. During a critical event, communication is instant.

This system also helps with insurance. Insurers want evidence that security measures are actually happening. A documented record shows that a venue is meeting its obligations. It supports claims if something goes wrong.

Region Security Guarding is an SIA-approved contractor. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is SafeContractor approved and SMAS WorkSafe certified. These credentials matter when a venue needs to demonstrate compliance.

A Partner for Newcastle's Night-Time Economy

Region Security Guarding has more than 11 years of industry experience. Founders Kaled and Zach bring 30-plus years of combined frontline and management expertise. The company has worked with the NHS, local councils, schools, and major industrial clients like British Steel.

Their services cover static guarding, manned guarding, K9 security, mobile patrols, and keyholding. For night-time venues, manned guarding and mobile patrols are the most relevant. A visible guard on site changes behaviour. People see a person in uniform, and they think twice.

The company also offers K9 security. Dog handlers with trained dogs provide a strong visual deterrent. For venues with persistent anti-social behaviour, this can be effective.

What Happens Next

The levy ends on 31 October 2026. The new fund is still being planned. In the meantime, venues need a plan. Waiting for the council to sort everything out is not a plan.

Region Security Guarding is ready to work with Newcastle venues. The company can assess a site and recommend the right mix of measures. Not every venue needs the same solution. A small bar on a side street faces different risks than a large club on the Bigg Market.

The goal is simple. Keep people safe. Keep the city centre welcoming. Keep venues trading without fear.

For more information on how Region Security Guarding can support Newcastle's night-time economy, contact the team today.

About Region Security Guarding

Region Security Guarding is a security company. The company provides manned guarding and security guards across the UK. It holds SIA Approved Contractor status and ISO 9001:2015 certification. Founded by Kaled and Zach, the company brings over 30 years of combined experience. Its REMS tracking system logs every patrol check-in.