Decrypt Compliance Expands CPA Attestation Services As Leading SOC 2 Auditors Near San Jose

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 18, 2026 8:19 am - Decrypt Compliance has expanded its specialized CPA attestation services for B2B SaaS firms in San Jose, offering streamlined SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 audit pathways to help technology companies satisfy enterprise vendor risk requirements.

SAN JOSE, CA - Decrypt Compliance, a specialized cybersecurity and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) compliance audit firm, today announced expanded CPA attestation services for technology companies and B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) organizations operating across San Jose and the broader Silicon Valley area.

As corporate procurement teams enforce stricter vendor security standards, growing technology companies face increasing pressure to deliver certified SOC 2 reports before closing enterprise deals. Serving as dedicated SOC 2 auditors near San Jose, Decrypt Compliance provides clear, predictable pathways to complete SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 audits without delaying software release schedules or deal execution timelines.

Technology organizations in Silicon Valley require auditing partners who understand modern, cloud-native architectures and move at the speed of contemporary software engineering. The team at Decrypt Compliance combines Big Four auditing rigors with agile methodologies to deliver trusted, independent SOC 2 attestation reports that satisfy enterprise procurement teams worldwide.

While continuous compliance monitoring platforms simplify internal evidence gathering, an independent, licensed CPA firm is legally required to evaluate internal controls, test operational effectiveness, and issue the final attestation report. Decrypt Compliance acts as the independent auditing partner, validating technical evidence across all AICPA Trust Services Criteria, including Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy.

The firm offers a comprehensive suite of audit solutions tailored to fast-growing technology companies:

. SOC 2 Type 1 and Type 2 Audits covering all AICPA Trust Services Criteria

. ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 42001 Certification Audits

. Unified Audit Programs that audit SOC 2 and ISO frameworks concurrently to minimize cost and operational friction

. Fixed-fee engagements paired with predictable audit readiness timelines

In addition to SOC 2 audits, the firm supports cloud-native businesses with integrated compliance assessments across complementary frameworks like ISO 27001 and HITRUST. By consolidating multiple audit streams into a single evaluation cycle, technology companies can reduce internal evidence request workloads by up to forty percent while maintaining comprehensive security coverage.

By establishing robust internal controls and securing independent CPA attestation, SaaS organizations can successfully navigate enterprise vendor risk assessments, differentiate their products in competitive sales cycles, and build long-term trust with enterprise stakeholders.

Technology organizations seeking verified SOC 2 auditors near San Jose can schedule a consultation and learn more by visiting the specialized service page at or exploring the main website at