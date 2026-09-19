Papon Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Singing Legend Zubeen Garg In Assam

Singer Papon offered a heartfelt tribute to Assam's singing legend Zubeen Garg on Saturday. At a ceremony, Papon arrived and was seen paying his homage, marking an emotional moment. He also spoke to Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Pouring out his heart, the singer wrote,“Shine On, You Crazy Diamond - No words can describe the loss... Miss you my brother...” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

Papon, who was close friends with Zubeen Garg, has time and again remembered the late singer. Following his passing in September last year, Papon shared an old picture with Zubeen and added a caption that read, "Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are."

Nationwide Homage on First Death Anniversary

Meanwhile, people across the country have paid homage to cultural icon and legendary musician Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary. Marking the occasion, fans, family, prominent political leaders, and Bollywood collaborators came together to honour a legacy that continues to define the region's artistic identity.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his tributes to the late artist at a ceremony in Guwahati. The Assam Students' Union (AASU) organised a tribute program in Guwahati and paid heartfelt tributes to Garg, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese culture.

In the national capital, the Assam House also paid heartfelt tributes to cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese music, cinema and culture. A floral tribute ceremony was held at the Assam House premises, where Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan, along with officials and employees, paid floral tributes at the portrait of the late singer, composer and actor, who passed away in Singapore on this day last year.

Notably, the Assam government has also organised a three-day programme through its Cultural Affairs Department to remember the singer. The programme began on September 17 and concluded on Saturday, September 19.

Remembering the Legend's Legacy

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. He was known for his work as a singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker, and recorded songs in several languages. Garg became widely known outside Assam with“Ya Ali” from the 2006 Hindi film 'Gangster.' He remained closely connected to Assamese music and culture throughout his career. (ANI)

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