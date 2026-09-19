Salman Khan Removes Shirt On Bigg Boss 20, Challenges Trolls On Looks

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 20 saw a completely different side of superstar Salman Khan as the actor took on trolls over comments about his appearance and also spoke about the way celebrities are judged on their looks.

Salman Khan Challenges Trolls on Stage

Salman turned the tables on his trolls during his interaction with the housemates. Addressing the constant comments about his bald look, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor removed his hat and T-shirt on stage, sending a clear message to the trolls that he was ready to face their comments.“You guys want to troll me, I will show you. No abs, see my look, you want to troll me now? Go on troll me,” Salman said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) The actor then spoke about the difference between genuine concern and mocking someone for their appearance. He said that people showing concern if someone looks unwell or has lost weight is different from making fun of someone's looks.“Showing concern that bhai you look unwell, you have lost weight is different. But mocking Sohail and Varun oevr their looks? That is wrong,” he said.

'My Bald Look is For a Project'

Salman also fired back at the constant remarks about his bald appearance, making it clear that the look is for an upcoming project and not something for trolls to speculate about.“And this bald look, its for a project. What are these comments on he is getting hair transplant, takla hogaya hai, ha ho gaya hoon. A friend of mine passed away two months back,” Salman said.

The actor further hit out at people who constantly comment on the appearance of actors and other public figures. He called such people“parasites” and said that audiences have the choice to watch or not watch a film.“These kind of people constantly commenting on one's looks are parasites and we need to wipe this out. You don't like the film, don't watch it. We give it our best so that you all enjoy the film, you bought the ticket to watch our film, you haven't bought us,” he said.

Salman later addressed the housemates over the comments they had made during the week.

Bigg Boss 20 and Upcoming Projects

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026. Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and was initially scheduled to release in April. Its release was later postponed, and a new release date has not yet been announced. (ANI)

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