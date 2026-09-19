Custom Food Truck Builder PDX Cart Builders Changes Hands With Another Landmark Transaction Led By Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

The successful acquisition of PDX Cart Builders highlights the continued strength of the mobile food services sector and the growing demand for manufacturing...

- John CartisserTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PDX Cart Builders, a leading manufacturer of custom food trucks, food trailers, and mobile food service units, has been successfully acquired by Matthew Vitellaro in a strategic transaction brokered by Justin Harris of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.Founded more than 13 years ago, PDX Cart Builders has become one of the Pacific Northwest's most respected custom manufacturers, helping entrepreneurs and established food brands launch and expand successful mobile food businesses.The company was brought to market and sold close to its asking price, reflecting the company's strong market position and long-standing reputation within the expanding mobile food industry.Building More Than Food TrucksOperating from Sandy, Oregon, PDX Cart Builders has established itself as a comprehensive manufacturing partner for the mobile food industry. The company designs and fabricates custom food carts, food trailers, food trucks, concession units, and specialty mobile kitchens, tailoring every build to each client's operational requirements and local regulatory standards.Unlike many manufacturers that focus solely on fabrication, PDX Cart Builders provides an end-to-end solution that includes electrical systems, plumbing, propane installation, structural modifications, code compliance, inspections, licensing assistance, repairs, and preventative maintenance.This multi-throng, comprehensive service model has enabled the business to cultivate long-term customer relationships and recurring revenue opportunities beyond the initial vehicle build.A Well-Positioned Business in a Growing IndustryThe continued expansion of the food truck and mobile hospitality industry has created increasing demand for experienced builders capable of delivering compliant, high-quality custom units. PDX Cart Builders has successfully capitalized on this trend by combining engineering expertise, craftsmanship, and customer support into a scalable operating model."PDX Cart Builders built an exceptional reputation through quality craftsmanship and a customer-first approach," said Justin Harris, experienced broker at Website Closers. "Its diversified revenue streams, established operational systems, and strong position within a growing market generated significant buyer interest. We were pleased to help both parties reach an agreement that positioned the business for continued success."Positioned for Continued ExpansionBuyer Matthew Vitellaro recognized the company's strong brand equity and opportunities for future growth."PDX Cart Builders has earned the trust of food entrepreneurs by delivering high-quality builds backed by exceptional service," said Vitellaro. "The company has a proven operating model, talented team, and outstanding reputation. I'm excited to continue growing the business while expanding its capabilities and customer reach."A Successful Transition for the FounderFor John Cartisser, the sale marks the successful transition of a company built over more than a decade of dedication to craftsmanship and customer success."We've always believed that every customer deserves more than just a food truck. They deserve a reliable business partner," said Cartisser. "Justin Harris and the Website Closers team managed every stage of the transaction professionally, helping us find a buyer who understands the business and shares our commitment to quality."The successful acquisition of PDX Cart Builders highlights the continued strength of the mobile food services sector and the growing demand for specialized manufacturing businesses with established brands and diversified revenue streams.Under new ownership, the company is well positioned to build upon its legacy of quality craftsmanship while expanding its presence in one of North America's fastest-growing food service segments.Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transition!Broker Contact:Justin Harrisbroker/justin-harris/205-222-7099ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Custom Food Truck Builder PDX Cart Builders Changes Hands With Another Landmark Transaction Led By Website Closers News Provided By Website Closers September 19, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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