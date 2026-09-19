Rajasthan Civic Polls: Police Team Reaches Punjab, Cong Stages Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) The political contest over the election for the Chairperson of the Sangaria Municipal Council in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district escalated, with the dispute extending to Punjab and triggering a protest by Congress workers in Sangaria.

A team from Sangaria Police, accompanied by Punjab Police personnel, reportedly travelled to Patiala on Saturday in connection with a complaint alleging the abduction of newly elected Councillor Sahil Swami and his father Omprakash Swami.

According to the report, Sangaria Police Sub-Inspector Harbanslal and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranveer Singh reached the location where a group of Councillors was staying.

Congress MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was reportedly present at the site when the police arrived.

Poonia reportedly questioned the police officials about the FIR and the basis for their action.

He demanded details of the complaint and questioned why the Councillors should be taken away if they were staying at the location voluntarily.

The MLA also alleged that the police action was "politically motivated" and warned that legal action could be initiated against police officials if they were acting under political pressure. These allegations have not been independently established.

The situation reportedly became tense, with an argument breaking out between the police team, the MLA and his supporters.

Police officials questioned those present as part of their investigation.

Sahil Swami and his father reportedly told police that they had travelled to Punjab voluntarily and had not been abducted.

Sahil said that he was with Abhimanyu Poonia and Sanjeev Soni, the husband of Congress candidate Suman Soni and President of the City Congress Committee.

He reportedly alleged that the complaint had been lodged under political pressure.

Omprakash Swami also reportedly told police that he was at the location voluntarily and was not under anyone's pressure.

Police recorded statements from both men as part of the investigation.

The allegations in the original complaint and the statements recorded by police have yet to be reconciled through the investigation.

The incident is linked to the ongoing political contest for the Sangaria Municipal Council chairperson's post.

With political groups seeking support from Councillors, the whereabouts and allegiance of individual Councillors have become a major focus.

Sahil Swami reportedly alleged that Councillors were facing pressure because of their importance in the electoral arithmetic, describing them as being treated as "two votes".

The allegation could not be independently verified.

News of the police team's visit to Patiala triggered a political reaction in Sangaria.

Congress workers reportedly gathered outside the Sangaria police station and staged a sit-in protest, objecting to the police action and alleging political interference.

The incident has added a new dimension to the already tense municipal chairperson election.

With the investigation into the alleged abduction continuing, attention is now focused on the police findings and the political alignments that emerge before the chairperson election.