Vaneck Challenges Metaplanet For Executive Dilution After Pay Cuts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Asset manager VanEck has sharply criticized Metaplanet's executive compensation design, arguing that the company's recent steps to reduce shareholder dilution tied to its Bitcoin treasury activity do not fully solve the underlying misalignment between management incentives and existing shareholders.

In a Friday research note that reviewed executive pay structures across the 10 largest digital asset treasury companies, VanEck ranked Metaplanet's approach as“Bad,” the only one in the lowest category. VanEck said Metaplanet's compensation framework still leaves executives with far more equity exposure than peers and implies higher dilution pressure than investors should tolerate.

VanEck rated Metaplanet's executive compensation“Bad,” citing an equity plan sized at 14.7% of fully diluted shares. VanEck estimated officer exposure at 8.2% for Metaplanet-around 10 times the average (0.8%) across the other nine treasury companies reviewed. VanEck said Metaplanet's officer equity exposure and overall option pool remain substantially higher than peer levels even after recent reductions. VanEck attributed part of Metaplanet's problem to a prior option-pool mechanism that automatically expanded as new shares were issued for Bitcoin purchases. VanEck urged Metaplanet to unwind the earlier expansion and replace remaining rights with a compensation plan approved by shareholders.

Key takeawaysWhy VanEck says Metaplanet's incentives still miss the mark

VanEck's report focused on how corporate Bitcoin holders structure executive pay-especially where equity compensation can increase alongside treasury activity. The core argument is straightforward: if executive incentives are tied to actions that require share issuance, investors can face dilution even when management claims the strategy is designed to enhance long-term value.

According to VanEck, Metaplanet's equity plan amounted to 14.7% of fully diluted shares, while officer exposure stood at 8.2%. VanEck compared those figures to the other nine companies in its sample, where officer exposure averaged 0.8% and equity plans were markedly smaller.

VanEck also contrasted Metaplanet with Strategy, identified as the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in its peer set. VanEck rated Strategy's compensation structure“Good,” citing an equity plan equal to 2% of fully diluted shares and officer exposure of 0.5%. VanEck said Strategy's equity reserve is fixed, and plan increases require a shareholder vote-an investor-friendly setup designed to prevent automatic equity expansion.

The option-pool mechanism VanEck says drove outsized dilution

VanEck argued that the disparity is not accidental. It said Metaplanet's previous compensation structure included an option pool that could expand automatically as the company issued additional shares to fund Bitcoin purchases.

Under that mechanism, VanEck said the pool grew from 46 million shares to 319.5 million-an increase of roughly 273 million potential shares. The report points to how such a design can embed dilution into the compensation framework: when the treasury company issues stock to acquire Bitcoin, the equity compensation pool can expand in tandem, compounding the effect for existing shareholders.

That expansion had already drawn scrutiny from Metaplanet shareholders at the time. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the pool growth faced backlash, with some shareholders urging Metaplanet to cancel the additional potential shares created by the adjustment clause (see ).

What changed-and why VanEck still says it's not enough

In response to the criticism, Metaplanet ended the automatic adjustment mechanism in August and cut the overall pool by 41% in September, according to the timeline described in VanEck's report. The pool fell from 319.5 million shares to 188.2 million shares.

Even with those changes, VanEck said Metaplanet's current structure“falls well short of the mark.” The implication is that the company's revisions may have reduced future growth in the pool, but did not fully address the magnitude of the earlier expansion-particularly from the period when issuance linked to Bitcoin purchases also expanded the option pool.

VanEck's recommendations went further. The report called on Metaplanet to reverse the roughly 273 million-share expansion created by the earlier adjustment clause and replace the remaining rights with a shareholder-approved compensation plan.

VanEck also warned that unless past grants are clawed back, much of the dilution effect may already have occurred. This is an important investor consideration: even if new grants are made under a tighter framework, compensation already delivered or irrevocably granted can leave shareholders carrying the cost.

Proposed fixes: tougher alignment with per-share Bitcoin metrics

Beyond arguing for structural changes to the equity plan, VanEck suggested how Metaplanet could better align executive outcomes with investor interests tied to corporate Bitcoin performance.

The report recommended tying executive compensation to a measurable metric such as Bitcoin per fully diluted share. VanEck also said Metaplanet should adopt a written grant-timing policy, aiming to reduce discretion and create clearer rules around when compensation is granted relative to share dilution and treasury activity.

The broader theme for corporate Bitcoin holders is that pay design can either dampen dilution concerns or amplify them. VanEck's peer comparison highlights that not all corporate Bitcoin treasuries rely on the same mechanics: in its analysis, companies with fixed equity reserves and shareholder approval requirements scored better on investor alignment than Metaplanet's former auto-expanding pool.

Metaplanet's role in the corporate Bitcoin landscape

Metaplanet is a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company and, according to BitcoinTreasuries, is currently the third-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder with 43,000 BTC. That positioning makes the compensation debate more than just governance nitpicking: Metaplanet's governance choices can influence how global investors evaluate the broader“treasury company” model and whether the economics remain shareholder-friendly as Bitcoin exposure is accumulated.

Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph also described how Metaplanet's compensation pool adjustments came alongside corporate restructuring around share issuance (see ).

For investors, the next key question is whether Metaplanet will meaningfully unwind past dilution tied to the earlier option-pool expansion and how any replacement compensation plan will be structured-particularly whether shareholder approval, clawbacks, and performance metrics are introduced in a way that reduces the link between Bitcoin purchases and executive equity growth.

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