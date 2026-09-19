Noel Deyzel Visits Johnny Gabriel In Hospital And Encourages Community Support

Noel Deyzel & Johnny Gabriel

Following Gabriel's cancer-related hospitalization before TheFitExpo, Deyzel and his team visited him and shared his fundraising campaign.

- Noel Deyzel

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bodybuilder and digital creator Noel Deyzel and members of his team visited Johnny Gabriel in hospital after cancer-related treatment prevented Gabriel from attending TheFitExpo. The visit included a delivery of Gabriel's favorite supplements and an effort to raise awareness of his story and the GoFundMe established to assist him.

Gabriel had purchased tickets months before the expo and planned to meet Deyzel at the event. After battling various forms of cancer over the previous three years, he returned to the hospital shortly before the gathering and was unable to attend.

Upon learning of Gabriel's circumstances, Deyzel and his team arranged to visit him. During their time together, they spoke with Gabriel about his experience and offered encouragement. Deyzel subsequently shared the visit with his social media audience and invited viewers to support Gabriel's fundraising campaign.

“Johnny had planned for this experience months in advance, only to find himself back in the hospital before the event,” says Deyzel.“We wanted him to know that he had not been forgotten. His courage deserves to be seen, and his story has the power to help other people who are fighting battles of their own.”

Community Response and Fundraising Support

Deyzel used his platform to introduce Gabriel to viewers who might not otherwise have encountered his story. The coverage directed attention to Gabriel's own account and the GoFundMe created to support him.

The Instagram video documenting the visit drew comments from viewers offering encouragement, prayers and messages of support. Sharing Gabriel's account alongside the visit also gave viewers a way to follow his updates directly.

Deyzel and his team additionally sought sponsorship support for Gabriel, with the aim of creating further fundraising opportunities. Their efforts combined an in-person visit with online outreach intended to connect Gabriel with a wider network of supporters.

Support Beyond Fitness Content

Deyzel's online work includes training education and practical guidance for young men on confidence, discipline and responding to setbacks. He describes the visit as an extension of his interest in encouraging people to accept support during difficult circumstances.

“Strength is not only about what you can lift,” says Deyzel.“Sometimes strength is waking up and choosing to keep fighting. Johnny represents that kind of strength, and I want more people to hear his story.”

For Deyzel, the purpose of sharing the visit was to draw attention to Gabriel's experience and encourage community involvement. His contribution focused on personal encouragement, awareness and fundraising support.

The visit also brought the planned meeting to Gabriel after his hospitalization prevented him from attending the expo. By sharing their time together, Deyzel gave his audience an opportunity to learn about Gabriel's circumstances and respond through messages of support or contributions to the existing fundraiser.

People interested in learning more about Gabriel's experience can refer to the Instagram video documenting the visit and the GoFundMe established to assist him.

About Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a South African-born, Texas-based bodybuilder, entrepreneur and digital creator. He publishes fitness education and personal development content on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, covering training, discipline, confidence and personal responsibility. His community activities include direct visits and online outreach in support of individuals facing difficult circumstances.

Tyler Strong

Deyzel Industries

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Noel Deyzel Visits Johnny Gabriel in Hospital and Encourages Community Support News Provided By Deyzel Industries LLC September 19, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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