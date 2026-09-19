Election Commission Serves SIR Notices To Arvind Kejriwal And Family

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Delhi Election Commission has served notices to former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and four members of his family under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The notices have been issued under the“Unmapped with Last SIR” category. Those who received the notices include Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal (25), father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and mother Gita Devi. The five family members are among 110 electors flagged in Part-51 (KG Marg) of Assembly Constituency 40 (New Delhi).

Under the SIR exercise, an unmapped voter is a person whose current electoral-roll details cannot be matched with the corresponding records of the previous SIR. Such electors are required to submit documents to establish eligibility and verify their entries.

The Commission has also identified mapped voters with discrepancies in details such as name or date of birth and is issuing notices in both categories as part of the claims and objections process.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also flagged during the same exercise. Her name appeared in the list of discrepancies for Assembly Constituency 14 (Shalimar Bagh). The Commission later said that her details and documents were verified and her electoral entry validated. Her name will be included in the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on November 4, 2026.

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted sharply to the notices served on the Kejriwal family. In a post on X, the party questioned how the names of a three-time Delhi Chief Minister and his family members could be missing from the voter list and suggested the action was politically motivated.

Officials clarified that the notices form part of a larger verification drive. Around 33 lakh electors in Delhi have been flagged either for lack of mapping with the previous SIR or for logical discrepancies. Hearings and document verification are underway, and the final electoral roll is due on November 4.