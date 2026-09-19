Temple Land Grab: TN Minister Promises Strict Action On Encroachers

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Minister S Ramesh has said strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in the alleged illegal encroachment and transfer of temple properties, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, the Minister said devotees and members of the spiritual community could approach the HR & CE Department with documentary evidence regarding alleged encroachment of temple properties during the previous DMK regime.

Srirangam Temple Land Case

The Minister was referring to an ongoing case concerning a piece of land in Srirangam allegedly belonging to the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and currently being used as a DMK party office.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint from the temple administration, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, the disputed property is valued at around Rs 50 crore and was allegedly transferred in 2022 using forged documents. The complaint further alleges that the property had been dedicated to the Srirangam temple for public purposes and that a DMK area secretary subsequently used the premises as a party office.

Investigation into Forged Documents

The Minister said historical documents dating back to 1866, including records relating to approximately 329 acres of land, had been obtained and were being examined.

He said records from 1930 were also being examined to establish the ownership of the disputed property.

He alleged that documents had been created and used to portray the temple property as private land and subsequently transfer it in the name of an individual.

“How could a temple property be transferred without the knowledge of the HR & CE authorities, registration officials and other concerned departments? Who was behind this?” the Minister asked.

He said the investigation would establish the role of individuals and officials allegedly involved in the process.

“If any official is found to have been involved, action will be taken against them. Whoever is responsible will not be allowed to escape,” the Minister said.

Minister Vows Personal Action

The Minister further said the issue was particularly concerning as the alleged encroachment had taken place in Srirangam, which falls within his constituency.

“The Chief Minister is firm that temple properties should not be misappropriated. This has happened in my constituency, which is painful. I will not rest until action is taken and the issue is resolved,” he said.

State-wide Appeal for Evidence

The Minister also appealed to the public and devotees across Tamil Nadu to submit documentary evidence regarding alleged illegal occupation or transfer of temple properties.

“If people and spiritual organisations have evidence regarding temple properties allegedly encroached upon during the past five years, they can submit complaints to the HR & CE Department. We will conduct an inquiry and take action based on the findings,” he said.

The police case concerning the Srirangam property is currently under investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)