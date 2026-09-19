India, Kenya Review Bilateral Ties, Discuss Outcomes For High-Level Visits

Adarsh Swaika, High Commissioner of India to Kenya, met the African nation's Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei, on Saturday, evaluating prospective deliverables stemming from upcoming high-level visits.

Elaborating on the dialogue, the High Commission of India in Kenya stated on X,“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika met Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei. They reviewed key aspects of bilateral relations, including progress on ongoing initiatives and potential outcomes from forthcoming high-level exchanges.”

Recent Diplomatic Developments

The mission further noted on X,“High Commissioner highlighted the growing bilateral trade and investment ties and underscored the importance of an investor-friendly business environment.”

In the preceding month, High Commissioner Swaika called on Musalia W Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) as well as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, briefing him regarding contemporary bilateral advancements. Regarding that interaction, the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on X,“High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E. Dr. Musalia W Mudavadi. High Commissioner apprised Hon'ble PCS of recent bilateral developments and discussed proposals and ideas for further strengthening the partnership.”

Bolstering Inter-Parliamentary Ties

Meanwhile, Moses Wetang'ula, Speaker of the National Assembly of Kenya, travelled to India in August to bolster inter-parliamentary ties between New Delhi and Nairobi, encompassing the newly formed Parliamentary Friendship Groups. During his visit, Wetang'ula met Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, observing that both nations maintain a historic, warm rapport underpinned by robust legislative interactions.

According to Speaker Birla, the discussions offered a valuable platform to deliberate on the enduring amity linking India and Kenya, which continues to draw strength from shared democratic principles and a common heritage. Highlighting the institutional mechanism, Birla noted on X,“The recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Groups in both countries will provide an important platform for deepening parliamentary engagement, fostering greater understanding between our two Parliaments and strengthening people-to-people connections.” He added that exchanging legislative expertise and best practices will serve to further enhance institutional cooperation between the two democracies. (ANI)

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