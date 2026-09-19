Notice To Rekha Gupta Part Of Standard Process: Delhi EC Clarifies

The Delhi Election Commission on Saturday clarified that a notice issued to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls was part of the standard verification process and that her electoral entry has been validated.

In an official statement, the Commission said that the entry pertaining to Rekha Gupta, who is an elector registered in Assembly Constituency 14 (Shalimar Bagh), was identified in the list of logical discrepancies based on details provided in the Enumeration Form during the SIR exercise.

"As per the standard operating procedures of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a Notice was issued to the elector and physical field verification was conducted by the designated Booth Level Officer (BLO)," the statement said.

The Commission further stated that after verification of facts and documents provided by the elector, the entry of the Delhi Chief Minister has been validated and parked for inclusion in the Final Electoral Roll of AC-14 (Shalimar Bagh), scheduled for official publication on November 4, as per the ECI.

The Delhi Election Commission reiterated its commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that "no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll."

Notices issued to Arvind Kejriwal and family

The development came amid a notice issued to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family members as part of the ongoing SIR process of electoral rolls in the national capital.

The notices have been issued to Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal, and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi under the category of voters "unmapped with last SIR" in Delhi.

According to documents from the Delhi Election Commission, among the 110 voters of Part-51, KG Marg, in the New Delhi Assembly constituency who have been issued notices, the names of Arvind Kejriwal and five members of his family are included. Arvind Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi-40 Assembly constituency. (ANI)

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