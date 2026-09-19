Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Meet Bihar CM Ahead Of 'The Vvaan' Release

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ektaa Kapoor met with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday evening. Tamannaah shared a picture from the meeting with the Chief Minister. TVF founder Arunabh Kumar was also present.

"Today, at the Lok Sevak Awas with Shri Samrat Choudhary, the Chief Minister of Bihar," Tamannaah captioned the post.

"At the Lok Sevak Awas, actor Shri Siddharth Malhotra ji of the Bollywood film 'The Vvaan' based on a Bihar folktale, actress Tamannaah Bhatia ji, renowned producer Ekta Kapoor ji, and the film's cast held a warm meet-and-greet," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sidharth, Tamannaah and Ektaa also visited the Mahavir Mandir to offer prayers and seek blessings, a few days before the release of their film 'The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest'.

About 'The Vvaan'

'The Vvaan' brings together TVF's Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor. The film combines Indian folklore with fantasy, adventure, mystery and humour.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, the film stars Sidharth alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

'The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest' is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)