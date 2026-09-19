Ballinderry Park Launches Book-Online Corporate Retreat Venue In Galway

Corporate Retreat Venue Ireland - Manor House

Corporate Retreat Venue Ireland - Manor House 2

Library at Ballinderry Park - Corporate Offsite Venue

The private estate lets companies build and price a full team offsite online in minutes, with exclusive use of the estate, a chef and team building on site.

- Rowan, Founder, Ballinderry ParkGALWAY, GALWAY, IRELAND, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ballinderry Park, a private 41-acre Georgian estate 30 minutes from Galway city and 1 hour 45 from Dublin, has launched a new way for companies to book a corporate retreat: build the whole offsite online, see the price per person live, and hold the dates with a deposit, all in a few minutes.The estate is taken by one group at a time. A company booking Ballinderry Park gets the Manor House, the Coach House, the glamping village in summer, the gardens, the hot tub and its own bar, with nobody else on the grounds. The three accommodation options sleep up to 50 people, with 10 bedrooms in the houses and furnished, insulated and heated glamping pods for larger teams."Corporate retreat venues in Ireland have always meant a hotel conference suite and a brochure that says 'price on application'," said Rowan, founder of Ballinderry Park. "We built the opposite. You choose your dates, your numbers, your meals, your team building and your meeting rooms, and the price is on the screen before you've spoken to anyone. Then the whole estate is yours, on one invoice."A corporate offsite venue built around the working weekBallinderry Park runs its corporate team building events Monday to Friday, when the estate would otherwise be quiet, and passes the weekday rate on automatically. The drawing room takes the plenary session, the library takes breakouts, the dining room seats everyone at one table, and a marquee on the lawn handles company-wide days for bigger groups. 2,000mb Wi-Fi covers the estate and the meeting rooms come set up before the coach arrives.Teams from Dublin reach the estate in under two hours on the M6, and companies flying in from the UK, Europe and the United States use Dublin, Shannon or Knock airports, with a coach partner collecting groups from any of them.Outdoor team building activities on the estate, not off itEvery team building activity happens on the 41 acres and is run by people the estate knows: the Murder Mystery night, the Garden to Table cook-off where the team cooks its own dinner with the chef, an Ancient Crafts workshop covering dry stone walling or blacksmithing, Estate Olympics on the lawn, whiskey and cheese tastings by the fire, and a bonfire under the stars. Prices for each are live on the website and shown per person for the size of the group, so a team lead can add or remove an activity and watch the total change.Companies that want a team building day without an overnight can book the estate as a day event from Galway or Dublin, with lunch from the chef and an activity in the afternoon.AI training for teamsAlongside the offsites, the estate hosts a three-day residential AI programme for teams, taught on site: day one sets up the team's AI tool stack, day two is a build day on briefs from the company's own work, and day three the team demonstrates what it built. Companies can book it privately for the whole estate or send individuals to a published cohort.One quote, one invoiceEvery booking lands on a single VAT invoice with accommodation, catering, team building and meeting room set-up itemised, and a purchase order number goes on every document. A deposit secures the dates and the balance is invoiced on a schedule before the stay. The estate reports that 87 percent of its corporate enquiries ask for midweek dates, and that recent bookings have included a global medtech team of 17 who paid in full up front."What a perfect location. Would highly recommend," said Andrius of Cisco, who brought a team to the estate.About Ballinderry ParkBallinderry Park is a 300-year-old Georgian manor and estate at Ballinasloe, County Galway, on 41 private acres, offering exclusive-use stays for corporate retreats, team building in Galway, weddings, group celebrations and family getaways. The estate sleeps up to 50 across the Manor House, the Coach House and a glamping village, with a private chef, a hot tub, open fires, a private bar and guided day trips to the Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and Galway city. Companies can build and price a corporate offsite at ballinderrypark/corporate-retreats-ireland.

Rowan Barlow

Ballinderry Park

53 85 190 3914

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Ballinderry Park Launches Book-Online Corporate Retreat Venue in Galway News Provided By Kraft Agency Limited September 19, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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