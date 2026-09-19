MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Electra Therapeutics offers 21.7 million shares at $14 to $16 each on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with proceeds carrying the antibody ipsoprubart through its SURPASS registration trial in a rare and frequently fatal immune disorder.

Electra Therapeutics sets terms for a Nasdaq listing that carries the clinical-stage antibody developer to the edge of a $1 billion valuation. The company sells 21.7 million shares at $14 to $16 each in a prospectus amended earlier this week, targeting as much as $347 million for ipsoprubart, a monoclonal antibody in registration testing for secondary haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Kinzey Capital Management places the offering among the larger pre-revenue biotechnology deals of this cycle.

At the $15 midpoint, net proceeds on pricing are expected to reach approximately $296 million. The figure rises to roughly $341 million should underwriters take up their 15% option on a further 3.25 million shares within 30 days of pricing, a mechanism consequential rather than procedural at this size. Jefferies, TD Cowen, Evercore ISI and Cantor lead the books, a line-up signalling institutional demand assembled ahead of formal terms.

With that option exercised in full, Electra would carry approximately 60.4 million shares outstanding. Once the offering closes, that produces a market capitalisation of around $903 million at the midpoint and approaching $976 million at the top of the range. Both rank the developer among the larger clinical-stage listings of recent quarters, a stretch in which issuers without earnings have struggled to reach the market. Electra has applied to list under the ticker ETRA, with pricing expected within days.

Ipsoprubart binds signal regulatory proteins on the immune cells driving hyperinflammation in the syndrome. The antibody targets SIRPα and SIRPβ1 on myeloid cells and SIRPγ on T lymphocytes, the populations generating its cytokine storm. Because SIRP expression rises on activated cells, ipsoprubart depletes them while sparing resting cells. No therapy holds broad approval for the indication, and its largest subtype records mortality approaching 50% within two months of presentation.

Historical controls record response rates of approximately 40% and inpatient mortality between 20% and 30% over the course of admission. Against that baseline, frontline ipsoprubart records 100% overall survival at eight weeks among 12 patients, and a 100% overall response rate by week four. The open-label, single-arm SURPASS study now enrols adult and paediatric patients across the United States and Europe, with Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the former and Priority Medicines designation in the latter.

The Director of Private Clients at Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd., David Nilson, reads the offering as a test of sizing discipline rather than of conviction in the science, with portfolio construction rather than prediction governing how such exposure is held. Position limits, milestone-based tranching and caps by therapeutic area are the working controls when a single readout determines the outcome, a discipline Nilson distils as“the weight a portfolio carries in clinical-stage positions answers to when the capital may be called on, not to how promising the data look.” Pre-revenue developers compound from trial results rather than revenue, leaving valuation to rest on pipeline potential.

Risk-adjusted net present value discounts future revenues by the probability an asset reaches market. A compound with a 30% chance of eventual approval is worth roughly one-third of an approved equivalent, and that probability climbs at each phase transition, though a preclinical asset holds below a 12% chance of passing every stage to approval. Positive pivotal data can add billions of dollars within a single trading session, while failed endpoints can remove 70% of equity value over the same interval, an asymmetry Nilson reads as suiting“capital with a decade ahead of it and no call on the money in between.”

Electra allocates $220 million to ipsoprubart, covering clinical operations and regulatory submissions, with enrolment expected to complete within roughly a year and topline data following. A further $25 million funds a Phase 1 study of the antibody in natural killer and T cell malignancies over the same stretch, while the remaining $50 million goes to ELA822, a second SIRP-targeted candidate thinning the pipeline's single-compound concentration.

No revenue catalysts sit between pricing and the registration readout, which is not expected for approximately two years. That leaves enrolment updates as the only interim signal, exposure that Kinzey Capital Management reads as unsuited to portfolios on a shorter clock. Pricing above the $15 midpoint would signal that demand holds firm, while a book settled below it would mark the range clinical-stage risk commands at this point in the cycle.



Kinzey Capital Management, on the Record

Kinzey Capital Management, based in Singapore, runs discretionary multi-asset portfolios serving private clients, corporates, families and foundations. Equities, bonds, collective funds and cash sit in one consolidated account, and three questions settle its shape before any instrument enters: the job the money must do, when it might be needed, and the spread of outcomes its owner can bear.

Four engagements are open-ended, running while the commitment attached to the capital persists: Growth Portfolios, Income and Withdrawals, Corporate Reserves, and Joint and Family Accounts. Two others are single commissions on existing holdings: Concentrated Shareholdings and Second-Opinion Reviews. Client reporting tests results against the purpose for which the money was entrusted.

Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is the registered entity, carrying UEN 202105652G, with as its website.



Media Info



Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

Media Person: Chloe Lim

Email: ....



Note: Information contained on this page is published by SP Tech Solutions and content provided by authorized third party content provider. SP Tech Solutions and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.

CONTACT: Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd. Media Person: Chloe Lim Email:....