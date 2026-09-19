Karnataka: Youths Thrash Man Over 'Misbehaviour' With Girl, Arrested

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a youth on the road over accusations of misbehaving with a girl student near a hostel in Bagalkot, Karnataka. The incident took place two days ago near Navanagar Sector No. 51, and a video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the youth, identified as Sudeep Nadagouda, was accused of misbehaving with a student. Following this, Chetan Kodabagi and Roshan Hadimani allegedly confronted him and assaulted him on the road. The purported video shows Sudeep being beaten with slippers.

Complaints and Counter-Complaints Filed

Based on a complaint filed by the assaulted youth Sudeep, Navanagar Police have arrested Chetan Kodabagi and Roshan Hadimani.

Meanwhile, the family members of the arrested Chetan Kodabagi have also filed a counter-complaint with the police. They alleged that the youths who went to protect the girl student have been arrested, while no action has been taken against the youth who allegedly misbehaved with her.

Complaints have been registered from both sides, and Navanagar Police are continuing further investigation.

Separate POCSO Case Registered in Yadgir

Earlier in August, in a separate incident in Karnataka's Yadgir, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a father and a relative for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, police said.

The case was registered based on the statement given by the girl during counselling. According to police, the girl alleged that she was subjected to inappropriate behaviour and sexual abuse by her father when she was younger.

It is said that after the matter came to the notice of her mother, the girl and her elder sister were sent to stay at a relative's house. The girl further alleged that during her stay at the relative's house, a priest also sexually assaulted her.

Based on the girl's statement, police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 75(2) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act. (ANI)

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