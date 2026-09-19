New Crypto: Remittix Targets A $0.50 Launch While The Ethereum Price Prediction Points Toward $6,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix advances toward the public launch of its PayFi ecosystem as market observers assess a possible $0.50 RTX valuation and a longer-term Ethereum move to $6,000.

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is moving toward the launch phase of its crypto-to-fiat ecosystem, with RTX currently offered at $0.21 and the next presale stage listed at $0.23. The project reports that 82.51% of its current allocation has been sold.







Market discussion has identified $0.50 as a possible RTX launch or post-launch target. Remittix has not guaranteed that valuation. From $0.21, a move to $0.50 would represent an increase of approximately 138% and would depend on liquidity, exchange access, adoption and broader market conditions.

Remittix Approaches Its Public-Market Phase

Remittix's roadmap states that the official RTX launch date will be revealed after presale funding reaches $32 million. The project then plans to conclude the sale at its $36 million hard cap or confirmed closing date before launching RTX on Uniswap and confirmed centralised exchanges.

That sequence gives the project identifiable milestones, but the timing and performance of a public launch remain subject to execution. RTX has a stated fixed supply of 1.5 billion tokens, and Remittix reports that its smart contracts have been audited by CertiK.

PayFi Leads the Remittix Utility Case

Remittix is building a payment network designed to convert supported cryptocurrencies into fiat for settlement to recipients' bank accounts. The project says it intends to support over 50 crypto pairs and more than 30 fiat currencies.

The platform is aimed at international contractors, businesses, remittance users and individuals making cross-border transfers. Remittix reports that the payment system has progressed through community testing ahead of wider availability.

Markets, Wallet and Earn Expand the Platform

Remittix Markets is live and offers perpetual-futures trading across hundreds of cryptocurrencies. The project has previously reported more than $50 million in platform volume.

Its wallet is available through Apple's App Store, with a Google Play version planned. Remittix Earn is also in development and is expected to advertise yields of up to 22% APY on qualifying assets, subject to final terms and risks.

The strategy is to combine payments, trading, asset management and earning tools within one ecosystem rather than rely on a single product.

Ethereum Price Prediction Points Toward $6,000

Ethereum trades near $2,642 after rising about 5% in the latest session. Reaching $6,000 would require an advance of approximately 127%, making it a bullish longer-term scenario rather than a near-term certainty.

Sustained ETF demand, stronger network use and favourable liquidity could support that case. However, Ethereum remains volatile. A stronger ETH market could improve the backdrop for Ethereum-based tokens such as RTX, while Remittix's outcome would still depend on its own launch and product adoption.

About Remittix

Remittix is a blockchain financial-technology project developing crypto-to-fiat payments and a wider ecosystem that includes Remittix Markets, its mobile wallet and the planned Remittix Earn product.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out the project here:

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