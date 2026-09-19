MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – NORAD F-16 fighter aircraft intercepted a general aviation aircraft over Thurmont, Maryland, on Sep. 19, 2026, at approximately 7:50 a.m. EDT.

During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.

The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

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NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER THURMONT, MARYLAND News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia September 19, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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