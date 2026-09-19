Maha Govt Indifferent Amid Severe Drought: Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday demanded that the government immediately declare a drought, credit Rs 50,000 per hectare directly into farmers' bank accounts, and grant a blanket loan waiver.

He warned that if these measures are not taken promptly, ministers will face public backlash and will not be permitted to move freely across the state.

Sapkal told reporters that a severe drought situation prevails in several parts of Maharashtra, with no rainfall recorded for over a month and a half, causing standing crops to wither completely.

He alleged that the BJP-led Mahayuti government remains indifferent to the crisis. While discussions take place during cabinet meetings, no concrete decisions have been made, and guardian ministers have failed to visit affected farmers.

“The government spends Rs 350 crore on CCTV installations for the Kumbh Mela, yet hesitates to release funds for farmers. Despite the desperate need, no decision was made to attempt cloud seeding,” he said.

Sapkal said public anger against the ruling coalition is at an all-time high, accusing the administration of caring only about corruption and commissions rather than citizens' welfare.

He urged the government to act before the festive season and disburse aid before Dasara.

He sharply criticised the call to light lamps on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, questioning the administration's performance over the past 12 years.

He pointed out that youth remain unemployed, women's safety is compromised, farmers face ruin, the economy has deteriorated, and inflation continues to surge.“Celebrating birthdays while citizens are suffering in crisis is uncalled for,” Sapkal said.

He highlighted the hypocrisy of PM Modi previously urging the public to practice austerity, such as reducing oil consumption, limiting foreign travel, and avoiding gold purchases, while now asking people to light oil lamps for his birthday. He termed this an act of self-glorification and criticised the leadership for misleading the public.

The MPCC chief further accused the Election Commission of India of functioning as a tool for the ruling BJP. He asserted that implementing SIR threatens democracy by attempting to strip citizens of their right to vote.

Sapkal said the Commission's functioning is leading toward lawlessness, adding that the Congress Party will firmly oppose these moves and continue to fight on the streets to protect democracy in the country.