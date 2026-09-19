Iran Says Not Concerned About Supply Of Essential Goods Despite 'Enemies' Propaganda'

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Sep 19 (IANS) Ali Zeinivand, Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs and the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, said Saturday that the country has no concerns about the supply of essential goods despite the "enemies' propaganda."

Owing to the high volume of imports of essential goods, the country is currently facing a shortage of storage facilities and has called on the private sector to provide assistance, Zeinivand said at a press conference in Tehran, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"Iran's people should not be concerned about the supply of essential goods and impacted by the enemies' false propaganda. We are working optimally in this area," he said.

Zeinivand, however, acknowledged the rise in domestic product prices, noting that the country's officials are adopting measures to resolve the issue, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The United States intensified its economic pressure on Iran after US President Donald Trump announced last month "the most crushing economic operation ever taken" against any country providing a lifeline to Iran.

"This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," he said, calling the move "an ECONOMIC D-DAY."

A top Iranian security official said early on Tuesday that Iran will not negotiate with the United States unless its conditions are met.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei made the remarks in a post on social media platform X in response to Trump's remarks on Monday, in which Trump claimed that Tehran wanted to make a deal "quickly and badly" and that Washington could resume negotiations with it.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA will choose to engage -- The concept of which we are open to," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Don't get distracted by the US president's mixed signals -- from 'no negotiations' to 'we're ready to talk.' The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won't stop what's coming," Rezaei said.

"No talks until Iran's conditions are met. Period!" he stressed.

–IANS

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