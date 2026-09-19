Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With FPV Drones, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"There have been hits on cars, the roadway, and the territory of an impound lot. Several drones fell without exploding. One man was injured - a Russian drone struck a truck traveling along the Zaporizhzhia–Donetsk highway. The driver was injured and hospitalized," the statement said.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian Buk-M1 missile launcher in Zaporizhzhia sector

Semikin urged city residents not to remain in open areas during an air raid alert and not to approach locations where drones have fallen. Even if a drone has not exploded, it may still be dangerous.

"We are strengthening the protection of Zaporizhzhia against FPV drones. People's safety is currently one of the main issues we are working on," the official stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over the previous day, injuring three people.