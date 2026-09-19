Prestige Park Lane Bengaluru Gets RERA Registration For KIADB Phase 2 Project

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 17, 2026 5:34 am - Prestige Park Lane in Devanahalli, North Bangalore, receives Karnataka RERA registration. Explore project details, 1, 2 & 3 BHK homes, location and development plans.

Prestige Park Lane, a residential development planned within KIADB Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park Phase 2 in Devanahalli, North Bangalore, has received registration under the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The project is registered under PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/150926/008941, with the registration granted on September 15, 2026. The registered promoter is Apex Realty Management Private Limited, according to current project and registration information.

The RERA registration marks an important stage in the development's progress as interest in residential projects around North Bangalore's airport and aerospace corridor continues.

Prestige Park Lane: Project Overview

Prestige Park Lane is planned as a residential development within a larger **32.26-acre master plan** at KIADB Aerospace Park Phase 2. The residential precinct accounts for approximately **11.91 acres**, while the broader master plan also includes an enterprise component.

### Key Project Details

| Project Detail | Information |

| -------------------- | ----------------------------------------------------------- |

| Project Name | Prestige Parklane |

| Common Search Name | Prestige Park Lane |

| Location | KIADB Hi-Tech Defence & Aerospace Park Phase 2, Devanahalli |

| City | Bengaluru, Karnataka |

| Developer Group | Prestige Group |

| Registered Promoter | Apex Realty Management Private Limited |

| RERA Number | PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/150926/008941 |

| RERA Registration | September 15, 2026 |

| Residential Area | Approx. 11.91 acres |

| Overall Master Plan | 32.26 acres |

| Residential Towers | 9 |

| Apartments | 1,788 |

| Configurations | 1, 2 & 3 BHK |

| Apartment Size Range | Approx. 567–1,801 sq. ft. |

| Proposed Completion | December 31, 2030* |

*Completion information is based on current registered/project documentation and should be checked against the latest RERA record and agreement documents before purchase.

## Residential Configurations at Prestige Park Lane

The project is planned around **1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments**, giving buyers several size categories to consider.

Current published project information includes multiple 2 BHK and 3 BHK variants, including larger-format options. Reported saleable areas range from approximately **567 sq. ft. for selected 1 BHK homes to around 1,801 sq. ft. for larger 3 BHK layouts**.

The current information includes:

* 1 BHK

* 2 BHK

* 2 BHK Large

* 3 BHK 2T

* 3 BHK 3T

* 3 BHK 3T Large

The exact apartment configuration, carpet area, pricing and applicable charges should be verified from the latest official documents before making a purchase decision.

## Location Advantage of KIADB Phase 2, Devanahalli

Prestige Park Lane is located within **KIADB Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park Phase 2 in Devanahalli**, placing the project in North Bangalore's broader airport and aerospace development corridor.

The location provides access toward **Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka and other parts of North Bangalore**. The area is also associated with aerospace, technology and industrial development, making employment generation an important factor for residential demand in the wider corridor.

For prospective buyers, the practical question is how the location fits their daily commute. Airport proximity can be useful for frequent travellers, while access to employment centres and major roads can be more relevant for regular commuters.

## A Mixed-Use Master Plan

One of the distinguishing aspects of the project is the scale of the broader master plan.

The overall plan covers approximately **32.26 acres**, with the residential precinct occupying around **11.91 acres**. The remaining portion is planned as an enterprise estate, creating a mixed-use development framework rather than a residential-only land parcel.

## What Does the Project Mean for Homebuyers?

For an end-user, the decision to purchase a home at Prestige Park Lane will depend on several practical factors.

Location and commute should be assessed first. Buyers should then compare apartment layouts, carpet areas and total acquisition costs rather than focusing only on the advertised starting price.

Maintenance expenses are another consideration, particularly for a large residential development with extensive common facilities. Buyers should ask for the projected maintenance structure and understand what is included before signing an agreement.

The project's RERA registration also gives buyers a documented framework for checking project details and the registered completion timeline.

## Current Project Status

With Karnataka RERA registration granted on September 15, 2026, Prestige Park Lane has moved beyond the earlier unregistered/pre-launch stage. The current registration identifies the project as **Prestige Parklane** and records **1,788 apartments across nine residential towers**.

Current project information indicates a proposed completion date of **December 31, 2030**, subject to the applicable registered project schedule and documentation.

As the project progresses, buyers should rely on the latest RERA filings, developer-issued documents and contractual information rather than older pre-launch material circulating online.

## Conclusion

The RERA registration of **Prestige Park Lane** represents a significant milestone for the residential project planned in **KIADB Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park Phase 2, Devanahalli**.

With **1,788 apartments across nine towers**, 1, 2 and 3 BHK configurations, and a residential precinct of approximately 11.91 acres within a 32.26-acre master plan, the project is positioned within one of North Bangalore's developing residential corridors.

For prospective buyers and investors, the next step should be detailed due diligence: verify the RERA registration, review the registered project details, compare the complete cost of ownership, examine apartment layouts and carpet areas, and assess whether the location and timeline match individual requirements.

### Frequently Asked Questions

**Is Prestige Park Lane RERA registered?**

Yes. Prestige Parklane is registered under Karnataka RERA with registration number **PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/150926/008941**. The registration was granted on September 15, 2026.

**Where is Prestige Park Lane located?**

The project is located in **KIADB Hi-Tech Defence and Aerospace Park Phase 2, Devanahalli, North Bangalore**.

**How many apartments are planned in Prestige Park Lane?**

The registered project information lists **1,788 apartments across nine residential towers**.

**What configurations are available?**

Prestige Park Lane offers **1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments**, including multiple 2 BHK and 3 BHK layouts.

**What is the RERA number of Prestige Park Lane?**

The RERA registration number is **PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/150926/008941**.

**What is the proposed completion date?**

Current registered project information indicates **December 31, 2030** as the proposed completion date. Buyers should verify the latest RERA record and contractual documents for the applicable timeline.