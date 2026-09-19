Watch: Sharjah Police Urge Drivers To Keep Safe Distance After Motorist Hits Queued Cars
The police shared a video on Saturday of a distracted motorist driving into a lineup of stationary vehicles on a Sharjah road. There were multiple cars waiting at what seemed to be at a traffic signal, when the vehicle in question, even thought not being driven at a high speed, hit the car in front.Recommended For You
Sharjah police shared the video on X, urging drivers to pay attention to the road and leave a sufficient distance help avoid traffic accidents and keep themselves and others on the road safe.
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The police share such videos of real accidents and traffic law violations from time to time in order to generate awareness about road safety and prevent dangerous incidents.
The police had earlier shared a video to warn the public about distracted driving. In the video, a sedan, driving recklessly, was seen ramming into the traffic island and knocking over a signboard.ALSO READ
- Sharjah Police warn against distracted driving, release accident video Watch: Vehicles overturn after sedan rams into pickup truck on Abu Dhabi road Video: Pedestrians hit by cars in 3 Abu Dhabi incidents; police issue warning
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