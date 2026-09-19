Blueprint On 3Rd Introduces Enhanced Private Dining Experiences For Corporate And Social Events

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Birmingham, AL, September 19th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Blueprint on 3rd, the polished-casual American restaurant in Birmingham's Pepper Place district, has introduced enhanced private dining experiences to support corporate and social events. The expanded offering provides customized menus, dedicated service, and tailored event coordination for gatherings that include business dinners, celebrations, and rehearsal dinners. The development responds to sustained demand for private, in-person event spaces among both organizations and individuals in the Birmingham area.

Demand for private dining has grown across the hospitality sector as businesses and individuals place renewed value on in-person gatherings. For organizations, private dining environments offer a setting for relationship-building, client engagement, and team functions that is difficult to replicate in conventional meeting spaces. For social occasions, private rooms and dedicated service provide the exclusivity and personalization that guests increasingly seek for milestone events. Blueprint on 3rd's enhanced offering is positioned to serve both segments.

The restaurant's private dining program emphasizes customization. Event hosts can work with the culinary and service teams to develop menus suited to the occasion, ranging from multi-course formats for celebratory dinners to streamlined options appropriate for business functions. Beverage pairings, including selections from the restaurant's cocktail and wine programs, can be coordinated to match the menu and the nature of the event. This flexibility allows the restaurant to accommodate a variety of group sizes and event types while maintaining the standards applied in its main dining room.

Service plays a central role in the enhanced program. Each event is supported by a dedicated team responsible for coordinating timing, courses, and the details specific to the gathering. This approach is intended to allow hosts to remain present with their guests rather than managing logistics during the event. The model reflects a broader understanding within the hospitality industry that the quality of service and coordination often determines the success of private functions as much as the food itself.

Blueprint on 3rd'sfloor setting contributes to the appeal of its private dining offering. The restaurant's industrial art deco space, located within the Pepper Place district, provides an atmosphere suited to both professional and celebratory occasions. Its downtown location offers accessibility for corporate clients and convenience for social gatherings, while the surrounding district provides a recognizable and active backdrop for events.

“Private events succeed or fail on preparation and genuine hospitality, not on any single detail. We aim to give every host the confidence that the evening will unfold exactly as they envisioned, with a team handling the logistics so they can focus on their guests. As demand for meaningful in-person gatherings continues to grow, we see private dining as a core part of how we serve our community and a long-term commitment rather than a passing addition,” said a company representative.

The expansion comes as the broader events and hospitality sector reports continued recovery and growth in private and corporate gatherings. Industry data indicate that organizations are once again investing in in-person functions for client engagement, team development, and relationship management. At the same time, individuals continue to prioritize restaurant settings for personal celebrations. Establishments capable of delivering customized, well-coordinated private experiences are positioned to benefit from these trends.

Blueprint on 3rd's enhanced private dining capabilities are intended to accommodate a range of occasions throughout the year, including corporate dinners, holiday functions, anniversary and birthday celebrations, rehearsal dinners, and similar gatherings. The restaurant works with hosts in advance to determine appropriate arrangements based on group size, event objectives, and menu preferences.

Organizations and individuals interested in hosting private events are encouraged to contact the restaurant directly to discuss availability, menu options, and event coordination. Early inquiry is recommended for events during peak periods, including holidays and weekends, when demand for private dining is typically highest.

About Blueprint on 3rd

Blueprint on 3rd is a polished casual American restaurant located in the Pepper Place district of Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Dean Robb and led in the kitchen by Executive Chef James“Huck” Huckaby, the restaurant serves regional American and Southern cuisine built around seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, complemented by a curated cocktail and wine program. Set within an industrial art deco space featuring open-air windows, a zinc bar, and a secluded patio, Blueprint on 3rd serves residents and visitors seeking a refined yet relaxed dining experience. The restaurant accommodates a range of occasions, including casual dinners, date nights, private events, and celebrations.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 3000 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205-479-3000

Reservations: reservations/