Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Barapullah Phase III Corridor On Sep 29

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the much-delayed Barapullah Phase III corridor on September 29 that promises to ease traffic movement between East and South Delhi and reduce congestion at the busy Ashram Chowk, an official said on Saturday.

The inauguration event will also be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, an official said in a statement.

On Saturday, the PWD Minister visited the project site to review the final preparations and take stock of the completed infrastructure.

The inauguration comes as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being observed from September 17 to October 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, during which the Delhi government is undertaking a range of public-oriented initiatives, the statement said.

Barapullah Phase III will provide a signal-free connection between Mayur Vihar Phase I in East Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, with connectivity further towards AIIMS and South Delhi. It will connect with the existing Barapullah corridor at Sarai Kale Khan, taking the combined corridor's length to nearly nine km.

Speaking during the inspection on Saturday, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said:“For more than a decade, Delhi has been waiting for this project to become a reality. The project had remained delayed under the previous government.”

“After the formation of our government, we followed up on the project, reviewed its progress at every stage and worked to complete the necessary permissions and clearances. With these efforts, the long-pending work has now been completed, and the corridor is ready to be opened for the people of Delhi,” said the PWD Minister.

He said,“It is particularly meaningful that this important public infrastructure project is being dedicated during the celebrations marking the birthday of PM Modi.”

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving urban connectivity has given renewed momentum to projects that are important for the people. With the guidance and support of Home Minister Amit Shah ji, we are working to ensure that Delhi's infrastructure projects move forward with greater pace and accountability,” said Parvesh Verma.

The Barapullah Phase III project was approved in 2014, with construction beginning in 2015. It was originally targeted for completion in 2017 but subsequently faced delays, leading to an increase in the project cost. The revised cost of the project is approximately Rs 1,635 crore.

PWD officials informed the Minister that both ramps of the elevated corridor have been completed. One ramp connects from the Mayur Vihar side, while the other connects with the existing corridor near Sarai Kale Khan.

The extra-dosed bridge across the Yamuna has also been completed and forms part of the connecting structure for the elevated corridor, a statement said.

The corridor also includes a dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, catering to different categories of road users.

“The project has been designed keeping different kinds of road users in mind. Along with vehicular connectivity, the dedicated cycle track and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure will provide additional mobility options for Delhi residents,” the statement said.

With the elevated corridor, both connecting ramps and the extra-dosed Yamuna bridge completed, the Delhi PWD is now focused on the final arrangements ahead of the September 29 programme, it said.